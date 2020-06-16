Jeff Lynn is now the acting president of Central Alabama Community College.
Alabama Community College System (ACCS) chancellor Jimmy H. Baker made the announcement Monday morning.
Lynn will lead CACC following the departure of former CACC president Dr. Susan Burrow.
Officials with ACCS declined further comment about the status of Burrow.
According to an ACCS press release, Lynn will serve in the role of acting president until a president is named following the completion of a search.
Lynn has more than 20 years of workforce and economic development experience across several Southeastern states. He brought his distinctive skill set to ACCS in 2016 where he currently serves as the vice chancellor for aerospace and aviation. Prior to his role at ACCS, Lynn served as the executive director of Workforce Development Programs at LED FastStart for Louisiana Economic Development.
“Mr. Lynn’s experience in both the private sector and in higher education gives him a unique perspective that is advantageous as our colleges strive to meet community and industry needs,” Baker said in the release. “Jeff’s enthusiasm for helping to improve the lives of Alabama’s community college students combined with his practical experience is a perfect fit to lead the CACC family during this time of transition.”
Lynn began his career while in college, working full time in manufacturing and the hospitality industry while completing his bachelor’s degree in organizational management from Auburn University. Lynn later served as the head of ASMT training systems for Ciba Vision Corporation in Duluth, Georgia, where he led efforts related to technical and team skills training and served on the Southern Regional Education Board’s curriculum team. He also spent 10 years as the director of regional project operations for Georgia Quick Start, which is part of the Technical College System of Georgia.
“I grew up less than 40 miles from here and it matters to me that the communities we serve are thriving and I’m honored to have this opportunity to work with the committed faculty, staff and students at CACC,” Lynn said. “Education is the gateway to a better future and I look forward to working with the Trojan family to continue to address the education and training needs of Central Alabamians.”
Burrow was named interim president in February 2013 and named president in October 2015 from a field of more than 40 applicants.
Prior to coming to CACC, Burrow served in numerous positions at Bevill State Community College, including as campus dean for the Hamilton Campus; dean of academic transfer programs; division chair for health science for the Hamilton and Fayette campuses; college-wide coordinator for the practical nursing program; and nursing faculty member for the practical and associate degree nursing programs. Additionally, Burrow served as a faculty member of the practical nursing program at Northwest Alabama State Community College and facility senior administrator and family nurse practitioner for Baptist Health Center, Harrison Medical Clinic and Haleyville Health Care Center.
Editor’s Note: Burrow did not return calls for comment by press time Monday.