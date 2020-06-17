In an effort to gauge parents’ comfort level in sending their children back to school in August, Alexander City Schools released a two-question online virtual learning survey.
The survey was open from 5 p.m. last Wednesday around to 8 a.m. Friday and superintendent Dr. Keith Lankford said he will evaluate the responses to begin planning for returning to school.
“We’re trying to get a comfort level of parents for coming back to school in a traditional sense or if they’re uncomfortable with that if they’d prefer a virtual or blended option,” Lankford said. “We may not get response from everyone but we will do a generalization based on the data we do collect and the percentage of what people want.”
The survey was open to the parents of all students from kindergarten to 12th grade and will begin planning virtual content based around the Alabama Department of Education’s content plan. The surveys resulted in roughly a 30% response preferring virtual learning and 70% response for traditional brick and mortar.
“We will be looking at the content statewide for a K through 12 program; we would use their content,” Lankford said. “We will have a virtual school coordinator who will help our teachers we hire through the academy (to implement that content).”
If someone did not have the opportunity to fill out the survey, it does not mean exclusion for the process.
“This is just a way to get an idea for the planning stages,” Lankford said. “And the next step we will be emailing information for everyone to look at in terms of course content, requirements to take place, grading procedures, one-on-one face time and the pacing of each particular area.”
State superintendent Dr. Eric Mackey requested local superintendents begin requesting this kind of information but Lankford had the forethought to follow through with this data capture weeks ago.
Mackey will release a roadmap to opening schools at the superintendents summer conference around the end of June.
“Once we get that information, we will come back and meet with our leadership teams,” Lankford said. “(We’ll discuss) ‘Here is where the state is; let’s make some plans and preparations according with this and start our roadmap.’”