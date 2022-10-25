The Alexander City Schools Board of Education voted last week to approve joining a new program that will distribute free tablets to families within the school district.
Dr. Beverly Price, superintendent of Alexander City Schools, announced Tuesday, Oct. 18, that the school system will join the “One Tablet, One Family” initiative, which will supply a single tablet to qualifying households.
Price elaborated further, explaining that the program could potentially benefit a majority of the school system.
“We will just be the distributor [of the devices], and it is a program that every family in our school district could potentially qualify for,” Price said. “We see this as a way to bridge that partnership with our families.”
According to Chris Adkins, the school district’sfamily and community engagement specialist, the initiative is through a joint-effort between Public Wireless, LLC and the Affordable Connectivity Program.
The Affordable Connectivity Program is a program the federal government chartered last year that aims to increase broadband access.
Sign up for our Free Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Adkins explained that in order to qualify, a single-income family must earn less than $99,000 a year, while a two-income household must earn less than $198,000 annually.
According to guidelines provided by Public Wireless, upon approval, qualifying families will receive one 10-inch Lenovo tablet per household, regardless of whether more than one child is enrolled in the city school system.
The tablet will also include Wi-Fi capabilities and monthly broadband internet service at no cost, as long as the recipient uses the devices at least every 30 days. Adkins noted that the devices will support T-Mobile or AT&T cellular carriers depending on coverage area.
Devices will be provided with pre-installed apps that will be helpful for both school and health. For high schoolers, the device will include an app to apply for and maintain college Pell Grants.
Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free.
Please support our tireless efforts to gather and report your local news by subscribing or making a contribution.
Stay informed with our Free Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.