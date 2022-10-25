ACS Oct. 18 BOE meeting
Buy Now

Price discussed the new program during a board of education meeting last week. 

 By William Marlow Multimedia Reporter

The Alexander City Schools Board of Education voted last week to approve joining a new program that will distribute free tablets to families within the school district.

William Marlow is a multimedia reporter for Tallapoosa Publishers, Inc. To reach William, email william.marlow@alexcityoutlook.com.

Tags

Recommended for you