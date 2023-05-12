Yellow buses are often associated with school, but in Alexander City another school vehicle may become just as well known.
The school district is developing an engagement RV to help facilitate outreach programs with students, parents and community members, according to Chris Adkins, the school district’s family and community engagement specialist.
“Family involvement is critical to stakeholders and dealing with students,” he said.
Adkins described the school district initiative as stemming from a mission to proactively serve students and their families outside typical learning environments such as classrooms or school campuses.
“Our vision is that we can go to a neighborhood or to a business location and even to a school and provide mobile community engagement in a way that meets our families and communities right where they are. The key here is that we will now be out in the community versus people always coming to us,” he said.
Among the potential programs and events school officials hope to host will include: CTE Skill Presentations, Leadership Lake Martin, CTE Read Across America AC, STEM Camp, Industry in 30, Central Alabama Works Early Literacy Program, registration events and much more.
Adkins said the planning phase for the project began late last year and said many school systems are piloting mobile vehicles. For Alexander City Schools, a primary focus will be family engagement as he said research indicates students with engaged families benefit considerably, including academically and socially.
For instance, he noted that students with strong family and school support networks earn higher grades and test scores, attend school more regularly and have a higher likelihood of career readiness.
“If you take a student who's engaged, and you wrap them with a family that's engaged and are making sure that they have everything they need academically, what you're basically doing is putting the odds overwhelmingly in that student's favor that they are going to be more successful,” he said.
The RV will also promote and facilitate activities in family leadership, STEM, career and employability skills.
The direction and planning of the vehicle, dubbed the ‘Wildcats Be There’ RV will be through partnership with Family & Community Engagement and Career & Technical Education, according to Adkins.
“So this is also for them to use in the same way so they can provide their own mini job fairs. We can do leadership presentations, we can do computer science week, we can go to a particular area and do a STEM week, or we can do a mobile APTT,” he said.
Some of the funds supporting the project stem from the Tallapoosa County Commission and Commissioner T.C. Coley, who described the project as a great opportunity for Alexander City and Tallapoosa County.
“I wanted to do some things with the school system, including the opportunity to support the development of the outreach bus. I think we owe it to our kids to give them the best opportunity, the best resources that we have available,” he said. “I think that the idea of a mobile outreach vehicle is going to be a great addition and will take the school system into the neighborhood.”