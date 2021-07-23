Alexander City Schools is seeking to recover lost enrollment by casting a wider net.
Earlier this week, the school system announced it would be dropping its enrollment fees for out-of-district students, though the Board of Education won't finalize it with a vote until Tuesday.
If approved, the new policy will be a boon for Alex City Schools families residing outside of district limits, who up until now had to pay $500 tuition plus $300 for each additional child. In 2017, the fee was $2,500 plus $2,000 per additional child. Out-of-district students will still have to come up with their own transportation, sit out of sports for a year and meet certain academic and disciplinary requirements.
Under the $500 fee, Alex City Schools tended to have 40 to 50 out-of-district enrollees according to the superintendent Dr. Keith Lankford, mostly from Tallapoosa County and Coosa County school districts. But by removing the cost barrier, Lankford hopes to bolster enrollment and is planning for something like 80 to 100 out-of-district enrollees.
"I think (the fee) would have been a burden for some, but especially for families with multiple children," he said.
Last school year, Alex City Schools' average student enrollment was 2,853, down from 2,958 students in 2019-2020. Thanks to more than a dozen additional hires using federal COVID relief funds — albeit temporary, as the funds must be spent by 2024 — Lankford says schools currently have the student-teacher ratio to accommodate not just another 50 out-of-district enrollees, but the 105-student deficit from last year, assuming those students return after the pandemic.
But while more enrollment means more state and federal funding, out-of-district families would still be paying local sales and property taxes to the school district they reside in, not the school district they attend. According to Lankford, however, money is not the point.
"I believe that if you meet the criteria and you have good academic standing, then we want to welcome you to Alex City Schools," he said.
Indeed, before Alex City Schools' announcement, Tallapoosa County Schools was also reconsidering its policy of not allowing out-of-district enrollment. The board is set to vote on a new policy next month and though they haven't named a price yet, Porter said he'll likely recommend a small fee.
"Truthfully, it's less economic and more about opportunity," he said.
According to Porter, Tallapoosa County Schools sees a lot of interest on the southern end of the county, where Reeltown elementary and high school is less than a five-minute drive from the Macon County border.
Despite Alex City Schools matching them in price ($0), however, Porter said he does not foresee a mass exodus from Dadeville or Horseshoe Bend School in New Site, whose district extends all the way to Alex City limits.
"I don't think there's a significant difference between our products that we have to offer," he said. "And so I couldn't imagine why someone would want to leave the Horseshoe Bend district. There's much more parity now than there used to be between the two school systems."
Lankford, however — though not naming Tallapoosa County students specifically — said he expects the new Benjamin Russell High School will be a big draw. Alex City Schools has yet to start construction on the new campus on U.S. Highway 280 but is still aiming for completion by the end of 2023.
Right now, Alex City Schools is waiting for construction companies to bid on the contract, and once they break ground, Lankford expects that will generate more out-of-district attention.
"The facilities there are basically going to be second-to-none," he said.