ACS students interview Senator Tuberville
Radney Elementary School sixth graders Elijah Thornton and Sawyer Snyder had the opportunity to speak with U.S. Senator Tommy Tuberville regarding long-term impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. 

 Submitted / The Outlook

Two Alexander City Schools students recently interviewed a prominent Alabama politician. 

Elijah Thornton and Sawyer Snyder
From left to right: RES students Elijah Thornton and Sawyer Snyder. 

