ACS students interview Senator Tuberville

Two Alexander City Schools students recently interviewed a prominent Alabama politician.
Elijah Thornton and Sawyer Snyder, two sixth graders at Radney Elementary School, spoke with U.S. Senator Tommy Tuberville in conjunction with a school project they plan to submit to the ACS technology fair.
Anna Foreman, the school’s library media specialist, explained that the students initiated the project in November to study the negative impact of COVID-19 on education, including the effects of pandemic school lockdowns.
“What makes the tech fair great for students is it's their ideas and knowledge. It's what they come up with, and that's why their learning is more authentic for them,” Foreman said
The students said they expressed a desire to explore the subject due to their personal experiences they gained while attending school in a virtual environment.
“We picked the subject because that was a big thing that happened in our lives ,and we wanted to learn more about it,” Thornton said. “The fact that we had to be six feet apart at all times made it hard to do stuff like communicate with others.”
Thornton and Snyder then created a project portfolio that initially included research and the study’s findings.
For the technology portion of the fair, the students decided to include a video production element and feature interviews with classmates, school officials and other experts.
Among some of those the students interviewed within the Alexander City school district, including Superintendent Dr. Beverly Price and Radney Elementary School principal Johanna Morgan.
The students, however, wished to gain a holistic view of the pandemic's impact on Alabama schools in addition to Alexander City. Fortunately, Snyder then learned that his father could schedule an interview with Senator Tuberville, to which the students eagerly agreed.
“My dad said I can get you with Senator Tuberville, and so it's just been unfolding since there,” Snyder said.
Thornton added that the interview felt like a surreal experience.
“I woke up that morning, and I was overwhelmed. I was like, I'm about to interview a senator,” he said.
Senator Tuberville said in a statement that he also enjoyed the interview, and noted that Thornton and Snyder both asked insightful questions and is proud of their interest in learning about complex issues that impact all Americans.
“I would challenge you both to learn as much as you can about our federal and state government as you can,” Tuberville said during the interview with Thornton and Snyder.
Among the students’ key findings, they mentioned that they discovered that Alabama test scores and attendance both significantly decreased based on information gathered in their interviews.
“We've learned a lot and it's been a journey. We asked a lot of questions about if you would change something during the pandemic,” Thornton said.
The students’ full project findings will be presented as part of the ACS technology fair.