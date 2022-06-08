Alexander City Schools has launched the search for the school district’s next superintendent and is requesting the public’s input in the form of an online survey.
The board of education announced an official search Thursday, June 2 and the survey marks one of the first steps of the process.
Jessica Sanford, public relations specialist for Alexander City Schools, added that the school district is hopingto get a broad cross section of the community to participate.
“We have asked employees, parents and community members to participate in an online survey to offer feedback for this process,” Sanford said.
In achieving that end, school leaders have partnered withthe Alabama Association of School Boards, which is designing the survey.
The Alabama Association of School Boards represents all of the state’s public local school boards. Since 1949, AASB has served education leaders and the interests of local decision making in public education.
The organization will be assisting the board of education in its search for a new superintendent, and has published an online survey for community stakeholders to submit their feedback. The survey focuses on such topics as desired skills, experience level, current school challenges and whether or not the candidate should be picked internally within the school system.
The school district encourages all employees, parents, students and local residents to share their ideas and what skills and experiences they feel the next superintendent should possess.
The school system is sharing the survey link on its website and Facebook page. It also is reaching out directly to employees and parents of ACS students.