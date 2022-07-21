New grading metrics are being introduced for kindergarten classes at Alexander City Schools.
The school district announced on Tuesday, July 19, that a revised kindergarten report card would be implemented for the upcoming academic year. Interim Superintendent Dr. Beverly Price shared the revamped format during a scheduled board of education meeting earlier this week.
“The purpose of this is so that parents will have a better understanding of where their students are each quarter, and understand the skills that they actually need when they finish kindergarten,” Price said.
According to Price, the elementary school faculty designed the new format after conducting extensive research on effective report-card grading metrics.
“I like this, and they did a great job on it. It's much clearer, and they even had feedback from some parents that they sent it out to look at. All of the feedback was positive,” Price said.
Price elaborated on the new design further, adding that the school district strived for improved clarity so that parents can better understand their child’s academic performance.
“A parent can look at this and tell exactly at the end of the first quarter, what is it that I can help my child with. That's what we want to do,” Price said. “We want to empower them to be able to help us so we can help their children.”
School board members provided feedback, with board vice president Dr. Chantè Ruffin praising the new design.
“Compared to the previous one, this is much better,” Ruffin said.
Following comments, the board voted to approve the report card for academic use. The new design is set to go into effect during the 2022-23 school year.
