Families next week will join together in teaching children the value of thankfulness. Kenyatta Simmons, a reading coordinator with the school district, also believes that family participation benefits children with their education.
November marks National Family Literacy Month, and Alexander City Schools (ACS) is marking the occasion with an initiative that inspires families to read together.
“We encourage our parents and teachers to read with our students, but especially this month. Reading is very important, and I think at home, it motivates students when they see a parent is involved in what they are doing at school,” she said.
Illiteracy remains a serious issue in the United States, with over 50 million Americans nationwide being unable to read or write, according to Governor Kay Ivey’s office.
However, the school district is attempting to address the problem by making reading engaging and enjoyable for students.
Simmons explained that students are participating in the Accelerated Reader (AR) program this school year, a web-based educational curriculum that promotes literacy through personalized learning. During the program, students select books to read either in their home, school or public library.
Sign up for our Free Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
“It’s a national program that has probably been in place for three or four years now, but this year, Dr. [Beverly] Price and I talked about providing a common language for our students and our teachers when it relates to reading,” she said.
The AR program is provided for kindergarten through the eighth grade, with students choosing books based on their interests. According to Simmons, the learning method helps teachers monitor children's reading abilities while also fostering a passion for reading within students.
“They can read anything that appeals to them,” she said. “There are students that love books on different trades or love books about dogs, or firefighters and police officers, and so they check out books about those topics and that way we don't stifle their interest.”
However, Simmons emphasized that family engagement as another key component of the student literacy success, and recommended that parents or family members join in reading along with their children.
“We encourage reading together as a family, and just not mom or dad. It can be a grandmother and grandfather, aunt or uncle or whoever is considered family. We know families come in all shapes and sizes and just want to read with them and enjoy reading and that fellowship,” she said. “I think that improves reading and vocabulary, but students realize that their family members are invested in their next steps.”