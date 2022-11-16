2022 JP Book Fair
A parent volunteer helps a student find a book during the annual book fair at Jim Pearson Elementary School in September. 

 File / The Outlook

Families next week will join together in teaching children the value of thankfulness. Kenyatta Simmons, a reading coordinator with the school district, also believes that family participation benefits children with their education. 

William Marlow is a multimedia reporter for Tallapoosa Publishers, Inc. To reach William, email william.marlow@alexcityoutlook.com.

