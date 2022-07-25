Alexander City Schools will be waiving the out-of-district fee once again for the upcoming 2022-2023 school year, the school system announced last week.
The board of education approved the waiver during a regularly scheduled meeting on July 19.
During the meeting, Interim Superintendent Dr. Beverly Price noted that this marked the third consecutive year that tuition fees would be waived for out-of-district students.
“We have waived tuition for the last two years, and I am asking again that we waive the out-of-district tuition,” she said.
Price and board members then discussed the policy’s effectiveness, explaining that even with the financial incentive, outside-district enrollment has been steadily declining. In 2020, following the policy’s implementation, 97 students joined from outside the school zone.
According to the school system, less than 50 applications have been received this year, but many applications are still actively being reviewed.
“That first year we did it, we had a big influx of students from out-of-district. The first year it was 97, but this year, not so much and we were not making a lot of money,” Price said.
Board members attributed the decline to the newness of the program fading as well as the impact of COVID-19, which resulted in many students not returning.
Get Exclusive Members Only Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Members Only Newsletters
Sign up for our Free Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Even with the enrollment decrease, the school system will maintain requirements for out-of-district enrollment. Out-of-district enrollees must meet the following criteria in order to be considered:
• Their educational needs can be met within the existing instructional program by existing employees and within existing facilities.
• Their prior disciplinary record is free from class II or above infractions as defined by the Alexander City Board of Education’s code of conduct.
• Students must not accumulate more than four unexcused absences during the school year.
• Students must not receive an average lower than a C+ during the school year in any class.
• Their continued enrollment will be contingent upon their adherence to the Alexander City Board of Education’s student code of conduct and that any violation of this code of conduct, at a level II or above, will result in withdrawal from the system.
• Out-of-district students seeking to enroll in a school in the school system must live with their biological or adopted parents or their guardians/custodians.
ACS does not provide transportation for any out-of-district students.