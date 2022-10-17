Students in Alexander City Schools completed a milestone this past week with schools surpassing the first nine-week benchmark.
New workforce programs, community involvement and future goals were on the minds of local sc…
Students in Alexander City Schools completed a milestone this past week with schools surpassing the first nine-week benchmark.
Alexander City Middle School marked the semester’s half-way point with a moment of reflection, and invited parents to the school for an academic review on Thursday and Friday.
According to Lisa Heard, principal of the middle school, seventh and eighth graders shared presentations that evaluated their school performance thus far in the semester. Heard described the student-designed assessment as empowering with students personally investing in academic success.
“What we want students to do is to reflect, and have a plan and set goals,” Heard said.
Parents also benefited from the more interactive approach. Catherine and Wendell Scroggins, parents of Lily Scroggins, applauded the new student evaluation process.
“I think it is a good program. This is the first time that we've done this, and I really liked this because it was good practice for them presenting it to us, which gives us full disclosure of everything going on,” Catherine said.
Principal Heard agreed, adding that the school charted the new evaluation process to improve student accountability as well as to help parents identify learning gaps.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
“That’s what we really want from parents, which is to know what we can do to help your child achieve success,” Heard said. “We don’t want anybody to fail, and from this I can then go to a teacher and say that this student may need more one-on-one instruction.”
This is just one of many new academic support services the school district has implemented in recent months after recent test scores revealed that more than half of Alexander City children lack proficiency in core academic subjects.
During the two-day session, families delved into extensive data, including test scores, attendance records and disciplinary incidents.
Superintendent Dr. Beverly Price has declared family engagement a priority for her administration, and Principal Heard highlighted the new student evaluation as a prime example.
“I have been so shocked because the room has been filled with parents and students which fills my heart. We’re extremely excited about what’s going on,” Heard said.
New workforce programs, community involvement and future goals were on the minds of local sc…
According to the school district’s calendar, the first nine weeks concluded Friday, with students set to receive report cards on Oct. 20.
William Marlow is a multimedia reporter for Tallapoosa Publishers, Inc. To reach William, email william.marlow@alexcityoutlook.com.
Multimedia Reporter
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
A clear sky. Low 37F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
A clear sky. Low 37F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Sunny skies. High around 55F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.
...FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING... ...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING... * WHAT...For both Freeze Watches, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 25 possible. * WHERE...All central Alabama. * WHEN...For the first Freeze Watch, from late Tuesday night through Wednesday morning. For the second Freeze Watch, from Wednesday evening through Thursday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. &&
...FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING... ...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING... * WHAT...For both Freeze Watches, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 25 possible. * WHERE...All central Alabama. * WHEN...For the first Freeze Watch, from late Tuesday night through Wednesday morning. For the second Freeze Watch, from Wednesday evening through Thursday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. &&
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.