A surprising number of survey results were presented to the Alexander City Board of Education on Thursday, June 30, regarding an ongoing superintendent search, during which board members reviewed community feedback concerning the school district's next leader.
Alexander City Schools officially launched the search for the position earlier this month after appointing Dr. Beverly Price as an interim superintendent in April. As part of that process, school leaders have gathered public input over the last several weeks.
The board of education partnered with the Alabama Association of School Boards, to collect community feedback through an online survey. Michael Barber, a representative from the organization, discussed the survey findings during a regularly scheduled public meeting with the board on Thursday.
Among the findings, Barber announced 449 Alexander City residents participated in the survey, which he noted as a record-breaking number of respondents for these surveys.
“I've never had 449 participants, and to get that number, especially when school's out and we didn't have faculty meetings that we could blast this out to, but you did a wonderful job,” Barber said.
Barber went on to analyze the data for the board, first explaining the make-up of respondents, which included students, parents, school faculty and city residents.
A large percentage of respondents consisted of parents at 40 percent, while school employees comprised the second largest group at 29 percent.
“What you see are people impacted by the hiring, whether its employees, those folks being always the highest, or if you have a child in the system,” Barber said.
Student participation ranked the lowest with just four participants, but Barber explained engagement from that group is normally low.
Barber then compared each subgroup’s feedback to various questions, including such topics as desired skills for a superintendent, their experience level as well as current school strengths and challenges.
He first discussed positive areas within the school district, with all respondents agreeing that there is a caring and skilled teaching staff, strong community support and a safe school learning environment.
In terms of challenges, respondents outlined such issues as addressing student learning gaps that occurred during the COVID-19 pandemic as well as improving employee morale, college and career readiness and community relationships.
Barber added that the pandemic has especially impacted public perception regarding education as parents feel a need for in-person learning for student development and success.
“What we saw during COVID, is that filling in the gaps, has changed everything whenever you do these surveys now. We had students that missed direct instruction, they were at home, and even though we were able to go online with distance learning, it's still not like having that teacher in front of them. There's no replacing that one on one instruction.”
School renovation and construction projects received the lowest priority among respondents even as Alexander City Schools has launched a multi-million dollar project to build a new high school.
“I know you have a construction project that you're starting out, the high school, and that's a big deal, but you'll notice that the building and construction is not at the very top. It is still about taking care of our kids making sure they get caught up,” Barber said.
Barber then transitioned to important skills and qualifications that respondents felt the next superintendent should possess. Most surprisingly, Barber found prior superintendent experience scored lower than a teaching or school administrative background as most desired traits.
“The key experience if you're looking at this is that the person must be a good teacher because they’re going to evaluate teachers, and be a successful principal and have a track record of being able to run a school,” Barber said. “Because if you were no good in the classroom, and you couldn't run a school, you got to hurdle those.”
Sixty percent of all respondents also expressed a desire for the applicant to be hired from within the school district. According to Barber, respondents overall expressed satisfaction with the school district’s current leadership amid a few issues.
“What the majority of the people say is that we're headed in the right direction, we just might need to fine tune a little bit, but mostly all is well,” he said.
Moving forward, Barber and the board will now complete the application and interview process for potential candidates.
The school district’s application deadline is July 7. There are currently 18 applicants, but more are expected as the deadline approaches, Barber said.
A pool of five selected applicants will then conduct a final interview with the board on July 21.