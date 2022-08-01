Classes are set to begin in little more than a week at Alexander City Schools, and as such the school system will be hosting severalwelcoming partiesfor incoming students over the next several days.
The school district’s first day of classes is scheduled for Wednesday, Aug. 10, but before that time,students ranging Pre-K through sixth grade will have a chance to become more acquainted with the city schools.
Beginning this week, Meet and Greet sessions will be held at three schools, includingJim Pearson, Stephens and Radney Elementary schools.
The events are designed to help students and parents prepare for the upcoming school year.
During past years, students have toured school facilities and participated in fun classroom activities. They were also introduced to school staff and got to spend time with other students who are attending the school currently.
The dates for the Meet and Greets are as follows:
• Jim Pearson Elementary
Get Exclusive Members Only Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free.
Please support our tireless efforts to gather and report your local news by subscribing or making a contribution.
Stay informed with our Free Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.