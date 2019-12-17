With growth on Lake Martin and an increase in incidents where law enforcement is needed, the Alexander City Police Department will soon have a patrol boat.
“Three years ago was the last time we had a drowning in the middle part of the lake,” ACPD chief Jay Turner said. “We were dependent on everyone else. We felt we were not equipped for investigations from the water.”
Turner said the department is responsible for all criminal investigations in the police jurisdiction — an area that stretches from the Tallapoosa River, past the mouth of Hillabee Creek, Wind Creek State Park and onto Young’s Island.
“It is a lot of water to cover,” Turner said. “The jurisdiction is enormous. The water portion is large and this will be helpful.”
From the marina at Wind Creek State Park, it is more than 13 miles by water to Jay Bird Creek which is the traditional beginning of Lake Martin.
The new boat to be purchased through a bid approved at Monday night’s council meeting will supplement other agencies already on the water and to those services. Because $60,000 for this purchase was already included in the city’s fiscal year budget, $3,895 was added as the boat cost just slightly more than was budgeted.
“We’re going to set up as a patrol vehicle, not compete with (Alabama Law Enforcement Agency) Marine Patrol,” Turner said. “During the season its main purpose is interaction with the public, give out information. It will also give us access to areas in the jurisdiction we can’t get to and if we can get to it by road it will take us a half an hour or more. This will cut it down to minutes.
“It’s not meant to be competition. We are not going to compete with marine patrol or the towing companies. If we come across a stranded boat, we will treat it the same as we treat an abandoned vehicle. We will stand by it if it is distressed until the property people can get there.”
Turner said the boat won’t be used during only the busiest weekends of summer.
“During the off season, we are plagued by break-ins,” Turner said. “We patrol those areas by car and it is difficult with the driveways and such. A boat can better patrol those areas and is more efficient.”
Turner said the boat came in $3,895 over budget but it will be turnkey.
“It will come fully equipped,” Turner said.
That includes lights, sirens and extra life preservers.
The timing for getting a new boat in Lake Martin’s off-season is good for the department as it will have to train officers on its use. Turner said the department is lucky in one officer, Brian Cullingan is returning to the Alexander City Police Department from marine patrol.
“We wanted to get the boat during the off-season to fine-tune everyone’s abilities with it,” Turner said.
Turner said the department’s first patrol boat on the lake will prove to be useful.
“We’ve always been solely dependent on the (Alexander City/Tallapoosa) Rescue Squad and (ALEA) Marine Patrol,” Turner said. “It’s going to be a blessing.”
In other business at Monday night’s meeting, the city council:
• Heard from Mayor Tommy Spraggins who spoke about how the municipal complex is moving along and progressing as the city has planned for it to. Spraggins also said Amadaeus, which bought the Russell Main Office and its property, will make a presentation to the council and the community.
“Sometimes the council, they get to hear all the details, and they make their decisions with a lot more information than is publicized or can be publicized in The Outlook or on social media or anything,” Spraggins said. “(This is) a real good thing and we want to share that with everyone.”
He encouraged all members of the community to come out and hear the plans for the Main Office at the council’s Jan. 6 meeting.
Spraggins also said the city has not yet received any information as far as a resolution on the refinanicing of bonds with the Alexander City Board of Education.
• Heard from council president Tim Funderburk who reiterated how apologetic he is for placing the mayor’s salary raise on the last meeting’s agenda. He spoke on this at last week’s work session but wanted to state it again.
• Approved a resolution to declare personal property no longer needed for municipal use and donate a Ford F-250 to the Alexander City/Tallapoosa Rescue Squad. Ken Cowart said the rescue squad has 1980, 1990 and 2000 models and they won’t last on the road much longer, so this donation will be very beneficial to the squad.
• Approved a resolution to authorize the mayor to execute an updated license and maintenance agreement with Azteca Systems, LLC for Cityworks Software.
• Aproved a request to approve the Wildcat Dash for March 7, 2020
• Approved the minutes from Dec. 2’s council meeting
• Approved Monday’s agenda
• Discussed Jan. 20’s meeting will be moved to Jan. 21 because of Martin Luther King Jr. Day
— Managing editor Santana Wood contributed to this story.