The Alexander City Police Department is hoping someone recognizes a suspect captured on video in a recent burglary.
ACPD investigator Jeremy Kolb said the department received a call through dispatch from an alarm company.
“They called for a burglary,” Kolb said. “It was a residential alarm.”
Kolb said when patrol officers didn’t find anyone at the home when they got on scene, but the burglar did leave something behind.
“Through the homeowner’s security system, we did get images from the video system,” Kolb said. “We don’t know who it is but are asking the public for help in identifying him.”
The image shows a white male with a beard wearing glasses, gloves and a dark shirt holding a flashlight in a home.
Kolb said anyone who recognizes him should call 256-329-6768.
Kolb would not say where or exactly when the burglary happened or what was taken as the case is still under investigation.