In light of the continuing spread of COVID-19, community members are showing great support and appreciation for law enforcement through donations of food and necessary supplies for safety.
“It’s really been amazing,” Alexander City Police Department police chief Jay Turner said. “It states a lot for the community. People want to help and we’re very pleased about it.”
The Outlook posted an article online Saturday about the ACPD requesting donations of masks and hand sanitizer and people turned out in droves to accept the challenge.
“After that article ran, we were flooded with requests to donate stuff,” Turner said. “We got enough to get us over the hump but if this draws out another month or two, hopefully our orders will start coming in and we’ll still be good.”
Officers and first responders are dealing with the public on a daily basis and Turner said everyone they encounter should be treated as it they’ve got the virus.
“We deal with a lot of domestic situations and traffic stops; these are all unknown people,” Turner said. “Officers are wearing masks and gloves on each call they go on. It doesn’t take long to use up the supply.”
Chique Hair & Nails, Piggly Wiggly, Winn-Dixie, Carib Kitchen, Home Depot and other anonymous donors have all contributed supplies and/or food to ACPD and likely others around town will continue the trend.
“We have equipment and we had equipment prior to (the coronavirus) but nobody prepares for it to last a long period,” Turner said. “We’ve had the inability to order it in a timely matter because of shortages.”
The department has supplies ordered but there is at least a three-week turnaround. Russell Medical had a glove surplus it shared with the police officers this week.
Officers use surgical masks on the daily and N95 masks when answering a call where someone is quarantined or experiencing symptoms of COVID-19.
“The (donation of food) is something at this time of the year people do to show support,” Turner said. “There are a lot of law enforcement memorials and days, so with the addition of the virus, people are really showing their appreciation.”
Carib Kitchen owners Dianne and Reyard Khan always feed local law enforcement for free and will continue to do so.
“Ever since we opened, we feed the cops for free,” Khan said. “No cop has to pay here. And when we have leftovers at the end of the day, we bring them to the fire department. It’s an ongoing thing.”
The Khans feel it’s a mutual relationship of respect and know police officers don’t make a big income.
“I know these people have to work,” Khan said. “We feed them regularly because their salary is nothing to live on. And they help us out in return. They have our backs. First call I made they were over here so quickly. It works both ways.”
Whenever Carib Kitchen faces a slow day, Khan wraps its food in individual portions for the officers to grab it and go.
Last week, the Khans fed the emergency room nurses and plan to make it a weekly ritual.
“I know when (the nurses) get to work they can’t come out and get food,” Khan said.
The employees in the healthcare field and first responders are at a higher risk of exposure to the coronavirus so the influx of unwavering backing from the community to keep them safe and healthy is uplifting.
“None of us gets in this job to be appreciated,” Turner said. “It’s more of a calling and when you do get that reinforcement, it really means a lot.”