Alexander City Police Department investigator Drew Machen is showing improvement after suffering an off-duty heart attack almost two weeks ago.
Alexander City police chief Jay Turner said although Machen is improving, he still has a long road ahead of him.
“They were able to take him off a ventilator earlier this week,” Turner said. “He was able to communicate some.”
While Machen is able to communicate with his medical care team at Emory University Hospital in Atlanta, Turner said Machen is still in critical condition.
“He still needs all of the prayers and support we can give him,” Turner said. “When he gets out of the hospital he will likely face a lengthy rehab.”
Machen drove himself to Russell Medical late at night Sunday, Sept. 20 experiencing chest pains. As the night progressed into Monday, Turner said Russell Medical did a tremendous job treating Machen.
“He coded three different times,” Turner said. “The staff at Russell Medical was able to bring him back.”
Local law enforcement and first responders gathered at Russell Medical the morning Machen was in distress despite nothing being posted or official notifications. Turner said law enforcement officers respect Machen that much. First responders waited outside Russell Medical until Machen was flown to Atlanta.
Earlier this week the police department set up an account at River Bank & Trust to help with Machen’s expenses. Turner said funds have already been received and some used to cover Machen’s rent and utilities. To donate to the fund to help support Machen, visit River Bank & Trust and ask to donate to the Drew Machen fund.