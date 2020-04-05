Alexander City police chief Jay Turner is asking for the public’s help.
At this time, the department does not have adequate supply of hand sanitizer or surgical masks to help protect police officers. Turner is seeking donations of both from the public to help prevent ACPD officers from coming into contact with COVID-19.
“We are functional right now but will need additional supplies as this drags on,” Turner said. “People wanting to donate can contact police dispatch at at 256-234-3421 to make arrangements with me to drop off items.”