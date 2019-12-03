Shots rang out on Hillabee Street leaving one person injured Sunday afternoon.
Neighbors said they heard five shots a little after noon near Mt. Airy and one said a car sped off just after the shots. Alexander City Police Department and EMTs with the Alexander City Fire Department arrived shortly after.
“One was transported with non-life threatening injuries,” ACPD Det. Donald McCook said.
McCook and others could be seen at the home on Hillabee Street Sunday afternoon gathering evidence both outside and inside the home. One shot struck a tire parked in the front yard of the home and another struck the front porch.
Investigators said there was no other information they could release at this time but are seeking out anyone who has heard or saw something in regards to the shooting. McCook said anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 256-397-1135.