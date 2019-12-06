The Alexander City Police Department is looking for a woman with arrest warrants who gave a false name to officers Tuesday.
Police were dispatched to a call of shots fired on Montgomery Street. When they arrived, officers were told one woman sprayed OC spray at another in an altercation.
Alexander City resident Ashanti Ringstaff gave police officers different names and left the scene while the investigation was ongoing, according to the police report.
After looking into Ringstaff police discovered she has warrants for failure to appear. Ringstaff will also be charged with giving false information to police, according to ACPD chief Jay Turner.
Anyone with Ringstaff’s information is encouraged to call the ACPD at 256-234-3421.