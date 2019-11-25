A Jefferson Street convenience store was robbed at gunpoint over the weekend.
The Alexander City Police Department has been investigating it since it was called in about 9:30 p.m. Friday.
“A black male came into the store brandishing a handgun and asked for money,” ACPD chief Jay Turner said. “He left the store and fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of money.”
Turner said investigators with his department are still collecting evidence and conducting interviews. One video shows the perpetrator wearing a special kind of disguise.
“He had tape on his face,” Turner said. “They are pulling video from the business and surrounding businesses to see if maybe he came into the area in a vehicle or left the area in a vehicle. Investigators are interviewing witnesses still.”
Turner said the suspect may have been in other stores about the same time as the robbery.
“He may have been casing out other stores,” Turner said.
Turner asked the public to call investigators at 256-234-3421 if they have information related to the robbery.
“It is still under investigation,” Turner said. “If anybody saw anything about the time this happened on Jefferson Street, please give us a call.”