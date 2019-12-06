The Alexander City Police Department is looking for a man who allegedly stole two work vehicles Wednesday from Hyde’s Kitchens on Cherokee Road.
According to an ACPD police report, police were called to the scene where the owner said a 2005 Toyota Tacoma and 200 Honda Odyssey were missing. The owner told police he suspected employee David Champion took the vehicles.
Champion is charged with first degree theft of property, unauthorized use of vehicle and second degree forgery, according to the police report.
Champion used the Toyota to go to work but was not allowed to use it for personal use.
According to the police report, the owner said seven of his personal checks were stolen after he reported the vehicles missing. He told police his bank gave him copies of all the checks cashed, which were made out to Champion.
Dadeville Police Department officers recovered the Honda at the 800 block of Horseshoe Bend Road on Thursday. According to the police report, the vehicle was damaged at the left front quarter panel and the driver side mirror was broken off.
Anyone with Champion’s information is encouraged to call the ACPD at 256-234-3421.