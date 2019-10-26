The Alexander City Police Department is looking into the theft of more than $56,000 in cash taken from a residential safe.
“A resident from the Raintree subdivision has reported $56,485 in cash was taken from her safe,” police chief Jay Turner said. “The victim reported the cash missing after checking the safe for other paperwork. The victim said the last time she checked the safe was in April.”
Turner said investigators have spoken with the victim about the theft and some of the details of the safe.
“The victim said they kept a key and written down copy of the combination in a bag in the home,” Turner said. “The victim said they did this because they could not remember the combination.”
Turner said investigators have two people of interest they are looking into which are people known by the victim.
Turner gave tips to avoid having this much cash taken.
“There should be a good reason to keep this much cash at home beyond just for safekeeping,” Turner said. “This much should be deposited into banks. If you are going to keep a safe, make sure if you write the combination down to keep it in a secure location.”
Turner said the case was still under investigation.