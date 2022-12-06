Alexander City Middle School students will soon adorn fancy attire for a night of dancing and fun.
The school’s annual Winter Ball is returning this week for students, according to Lois Ann Murphree. Murphree is a member of the school’s parent-teacher organization, and has helped organize the event along with a team, including the school’s PTO. Murphree has four children enrolled in the Alexander City Schools system, including one at the middle school.
The PTO group has spearheaded the holiday function with eight local parents helping prepare for the school gathering since November. Murphree explained she hopes the event brings enjoyment to Alexander City’s youth during the holiday season.
“The school asked if we were interested in sponsoring it and we were all on board,” Murphree said. “It’s something that hasn’t been done in a while and gives the kids something to look forward to, dress up and just have a little bit of fun.”
Murphree said that the festivity will take inspiration from William Shakespeare with the party's theme a ‘Midwinter Night's Dream.’
The school’s PTO has gathered decorations as well as snack concessions for the party. With the event approaching, Murphree expressed her excitement at finally debuting the event and giving students a memorable school experience.
“I believe the more opportunities we have to create positive activities for the kids and to associate that with the school, that it has a direct correlation with school and academics,” Murphree said. “I think it's a great thing to do, and we're really trying to reinforce just that connectivity, that positive behavior, all those things that everybody wants that you gotta have to create a great school culture.”
The holiday function is scheduled for Friday, Dec. 9 and will be held from 6-8 p.m. in the school’s cafeteria. Tickets are currently on sale for $5.
