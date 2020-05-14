Capt. Chris Queen didn’t waste anytime getting into to retirement.
After almost 36 years with the Alexander City Fire Department and the day after working his last shift, Queen is taking a trip with his wife.
“We’re going to hang out in Maggie Valley (North Carolina) for a while,” Queen said. “I’m going to spend some time with my wife and family.”
Queen said like many first responders, time with family suffers while they serve the public.
“While other people are off around the holidays and summer, we have to keep working,” Queen said. “We miss holidays, birthdays and more. It is time I do some of that.”
Queen has been with the ACFD his entire career and even saw the start of chief Reese McAlister’s career.
“He was my training officer when I started,” McAlister said. “He trained all of us.”
Queen said many things have changed at the department in his nearly four decades.
“When I started there was only one station; now there are two and probably need two more,” Queen said. “There were only four or five on a shift back then, now there are 14 maybe 15 and that is shorthanded; we could use more.”
How to fight a fire has changed too.
“We didn’t have thermal imaging when I started,” Queen said. “We had to do searches in smoke-filled houses by hand. We wandered around homes aimlessly with our hands on the wall feeling for heat. Now you can see through the smoke with the thermal imaging. It’s even in heads up display in the protective mask we wear.”
Technology has also changed what firefighters wear into a blaze.
“We would only slip on rubber boots then,” Queen said. “We had no bottoms. Now the protective gear is almost too safe. The Nomex hood protects your ears and neck. You can’t feel the heat now. It protects you so well by the time you feel the heat, you’re too hot.”
During those about 40 years of service, ACFD has acquired better equipment and apparatus.
“More is still needed,” Queen said.
The department and city honored Queen with a small luncheon Tuesday where he was awarded a Henry Golden Boy .22 S/L/LR Firefighter Tribute Edition rifle. Queen quickly put it away to make the first of many trips with his family.
McAlister hopes he will still frequent the fire station to share his knowledge.
“He has probably forgotten more than I have ever learned about fire service,” McAlister said. “I depended on his knowledge a lot. We would go for walks around the station and I would ask for his advice. If I was in a fire, I would want him there. Words can not express how much I and the department will miss him.”