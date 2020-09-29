Alexander City Police Department investigator Drew Machen is still in an Atlanta hospital and support is still pouring in.
Alexander City police chief Jay Turner said Machen is still critical but stable condition and many have reached out wanting to help.
“We know he will have medical bills, rehab to go through and home healthcare when he gets to come home,” Turner said. “Those things add up. We had some people contact us asking to donate so we set up an account for that at River Bank & Trust.”
Those wishing to donate can do so at River Bank & Trust; just ask for the donation to be deposited in the Drew Machen donation account. The funds will be used for medical care and for when Machen is released to come home.
Machen suffered a serious heart attack last Sunday night while off duty. After being treated initially at Russell Medical, Machen was flown several hours later by a medical helicopter to Emory University Hospital where he has undergone treatment.