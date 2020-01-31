Family ties run deep even in the military. Alexander City native Shirley Edwards and her siblings Marry Harris-Edwares and Cranford Edwards all served at different stations in Germany at the same time.
The three visited each other at their respective stations.
“I enjoyed the tour,” Edwards said. “Sometimes I wish I remained and retired in the military but I didn’t.”
Edwards started as military police for the U.S. Army before becoming a supply unit clerk while stationed at Ludwigsburg, Germany. Edwards worked in the arms room and distributed weapons during alerts.
“I didn’t finish being (in military police) because I decided that wasn’t what I wanted so I switched my (position) to unit supply clerk because I like to write and I like secretarial work,” Edwards said.
Edwards was inspired to join the military after seeing her sister, Marry, enlist in 1978.
Edwards ignored Marry’s nay saying when she joined the U. S. Army. Her sister said Edwards wouldn’t make it but she proved Marry wrong by serving from 1978 to 1981.
“She said, ‘Nah, you can’t deal with military life. That’s not you,’” Edwards said. “I said, ‘Oh yes, I do want to go.”
After Edwards joined the Army, her brother Cranford entered the military, which he retired from three years ago.
A 1975 Benjamin Russell graduate, Edwards worked a few jobs before deciding to join. She worked at Russell Mills part time while attending high school.
Edwards said she enjoyed being in the Army. She learned to get tough from basic training at Fort McClellan where she had to survive in the fields for two or three weeks.
“I pulled through it and I’m glad I served in the military,” Edwards said.
Although she doesn’t remember most of it, Edwards learned to speak German. She traveled to Sweden and saw the Berlin Wall while stationed in Germany. She enjoyed traveling on the train and going to Oktoberfest.
Edwards was honorably discharged as a specialist E-4 and almost made sergeant. She met her ex-husband in the Army and worked in a dining hall in Frankfurt, Germany.
After her ex-husband left the Army they moved to Bradenton, Florida, and she worked as a 911 dispatcher for 15 years. She also served as the Bradenton Police Department records clerk and police chief clerk.
Edwards moved back to Alexander City in 2017 after her retirement. She now works as an Arise Transportation dispatcher.
Edwards said she misses the army and would join the army again if she could.