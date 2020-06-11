Looking at tax revenues from April in Alexander City, one might think it was peak lake season — far from a pandemic shutdown.
Although the collection of sales tax was down across the state 12.36% for April when looking at last year, collection in Alexander City was up 15.49%. Officials said that can be attributed to Lake Martin.
“Ever since mid-March the lake has been packed,” Alexander City Chamber of Commerce president and CEO Ed Collari said. “With people working from home and kids out of school, Lake Martin seems to be the location everyone was doing their social distancing and quarantine. I believe our population has grown by 3,000 to 5,000 people.”
Collari said he frequents the lake and has seen the traffic.
“It’s like a holiday out there,” Collari said. “I’m used to going out on the boat in the afternoon on Monday, Tuesday and even Wednesday and hardly seeing anyone. Now I’m seeing 15 and 20 boats each time and it’s been that way since March.”
City of Alexander City revenue manager Ward Sellers said two factors pushed the increase in sales tax revenue.
“People stayed home,” Sellers said. “They didn’t go to other cities to shop. Then the part-time lake residents came. If they didn’t go to work, they came to the lake.”
Sellers said the city collected $997,536.24 in sales and use tax from April sales in Alexander City, which is the best month in history.
Sellers said the biggest tax producing segments in Alexander City were in the grocery and home improvement categories.
“One reason grocery stores were up was restaurants were limited,” Sellers said. “Many people were cooking at home.”
Sellers said collection of taxes on tobacco was up 15% and was up 40% for liquor for the quarter. It was also up for beer as well but is hard to calculate because of the way the tax is distributed with Tallapoosa County.
Not every tax revenue segment had increases. Sellers said the lodging tax was down 25% compared to last year and the gas tax the city collects was down 35%.
“While those are down, they are aren’t big money makers for the city,” Sellers said.
Collari said the decreases in the gas tax makes sense with the increases elsewhere.
“A lot of people live here but work outside the county,” Collari said. “With the pandemic, more people were home.”
Collari said prior to the pandemic, those working outside Tallapoosa County also did some of their shopping elsewhere, but because they were not traveling, those shopping dollars stayed here.
Alexander City and Tallapoosa County will also reap the benefits of taxes collected from online sales. Those sales taxes are collected under the simplified sellers use tax program. According to the Alabama Department of Revenue, those tax collections were up 84.3% for April 2020 compared to April 2019. The increase meant the state average for collection of sales and use tax was down only 4.5% for April and up for the first four months of 2020. The combination of those two state tax sources grew .21% over the first four months of 2019.
In Alexander City, sales tax revenues are up 7.89% for the first eight months of this fiscal year compared to last year’s first eight months with a surplus of $528,231.44.
Alexander City Mayor Tommy Spraggins was pleasantly surprised at the tax collections.
“I had predicted with the pandemic we were going to be down a couple hundred thousand dollars,” Spraggins said. “We are up compared to last year and that is a good thing. What drove the increase was a lot of people who are here shopped here.”
Although things look rosy in Alexander City at the moment, Sellers warns city revenues could decline in the winter when buisness licenses are purchased.
“(The pandemic) will likely affect business licenses next year,” Sellers said. “Some will be out of business and others will have lower gross receipts.”
Alabama Retail president Rick Brown said shopping local does more than just increase tax collections.
“It is more important than ever to shop local, whether you shop in store or online,” Brown said. “When you shop local, your money remains in your community; it turns over numerous times and it keeps local businesses open and contributing to their communities.”