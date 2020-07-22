At Tuesday’s Alexander City Board of Education meeting, the initial draft of the schools’ Return to Learn plan was presented. Superintendent Dr. Keith Lankford said things will be fluid and changing as the school year goes on based on local and state guidance and protocols.
The guiding principle behind the plan to reopen schools is full transparency, Lankford said.
“The worst thing to do is not make a decision,” he said. “I may only satisfy 50% of people but it will be what is best for students. We have to make the tough choices and adapt quickly as things change.”
Deputy superintendent Dr. Beverly Price explained the different modes of teaching available for students, which will be traditional five days a week brick and mortar or virtual. The blended model will come into effect in case of a school shutdown or quarantine.
“The learning environment will be based on the Alabama’s course of study and the critical standards identified by the (Alabama State Department of Education),” Price said. “We made this plan with intentionality and flexibility.”
One of the most important elements is that remote learning and technology will be incorporated into every grade level to some extent so parents, teachers and students are familiar with the various technology platforms being utilized.
The virtual academy will be rigorous and proceed with benchmarks for students to reach so they will be held accountable. Also attendance will remain a requirement whether students are enrolled in traditional or virtual education.
Virtual academy director Dr. Mary Holloway will host a town hall meeting at 5:30 p.m. July 28 at Benjamin Russell for all interested in virtual learning. There are currently 513 students who have signed with the intent to participate in virtual learning based on an intent form. This option has reopened and will remain open until July 30 as many parents were calling asking about the virtual option.
Forms are available online and paper copies are available at schools and at the board of education building.
“I think this number will fluctuate when parents understand the procedures of the virtual option,” Price said. “Students can transition from virtual to bricks and mortar (or vice versa) but only at the end of a grading period.”
Health and safety procedures are a combination of recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Alabama Department of Public Health and the American Pediatric Association.
First and foremost, Lankford said parents are the first line of defense when it comes to health of the children.
“Each morning, there is a link on the CDC website that parents can check in with their children,” Lankford said. “And if a child is exhibiting any symptoms, do not come to school.”
For any child or faculty member that tests positive or experiences symptoms of COVID-19, the first order would be to call the school immediately then quarantine for 14 days.
“If a student is experiencing symptoms while at school, a parent must come get them,” Lankford said. “The school nurse will have an isolation protocol until that student can be picked up.”
For confirmed diagnoses, the school will send a letter home to parents so everyone is aware of any positive cases. Names will not be revealed but there will be full transparency and tracking of this information.
“Students must completely recover before returning to school,” Lankford said. “Instruction will continue so if they feel up to it, they can do remote learning while quarantined at home.”
Students who do miss for COVID-related reasons will have excused absences as it relates to ALSDE’s new coding system.
Schools will continue to track their exposure risk as normal, moderate, high or very high as well to keep the community informed.
Temperature checks will not be required at school but masks must be worn at all times if 6-foot social distancing is not an option. For example, when traveling the hallways, students may not stop and chat.
There will be hand sanitizer on each teacher’s desk and hand sanitizing stations throughout all facilities. Large group gatherings will be minimized or eliminated completely.
Water fountains will be shut off and students are encouraged to bring bottles of water to school.
Breakfast and lunch will be served in classrooms each day and every grade level will have a different system as to how that works. For students who may have to quarantine at home, to-go meals will still be available.
At the end of the day, dismissals will be staggered for cars and bus lines. A plan for transportation is still in the works but new bus routes are being developed and students will have assigned seats and assigned buses to ride. Siblings will be seated together.
“We will have dedicated buses at each school to help with contact tracing if needed,” Lankford said. “There will be accurate rosters for every bus and students must stick to their assigned bus routes and seats.”
Operational faculty members will be trained on cleaning and sanitation protocol and at least two times a week will perform a deep cleaning of the schools.
As information technology surveys are released, Lankford encourages all parents to fill them out so they can collect accurate data.
“Those surveys are available online and at every school and the board of education building,” Lankford said. “We want that data.”
Students may not share their devices and some MiFi routers will be available for students with poor or lack of internet access.
In terms of athletics and extracurricular activities, the Alabama High School Athletic Association is the governing body and Lankford plans to follow its advice and guidance.
The AHSAA releases new information regularly and protocols may change throughout the year.
“Things are everchanging so fast,” Lankford said. “But we will have athletics and give kids the opportunity to play.”
As far as the social and emotional aspect of this transition, Alex City Schools hired a social worker and a mental health professional available to both students and teachers.
The schools will provide proper personal protective gear for teachers and Lankford is even toying with the idea of allowing scrubs to be worn to school.
“We have to think differently,” he said. “I want everyone to feel comfortable and safe.”
An additional handbook is in the works as it relates to school employees, which also would apply to substitute teachers.
“I want to work closely with families but it’s important for kids to walk back in to the buildings,” Lankford said. “It’s hard to develop (teacher-student) relationships over Zoom. Plus teachers are the first line of defense for students at home being mentally, physically or sexually abused.”
The Return to Learn plan will be an ongoing discussion and there is additional information available at alexcityschools.net.
“On Aug. 20, I want to open schools,” Lankford said.
The Alex City Board of Education also:
• Recognized six teachers who completed mastery of Language Essentials for Teachers of Reading Science professional development
• Approved minutes of the June 30 meeting
• Reviewed and approved June’s financial report
• Approved personnel report