To help the battle the spread of the coronavirus, the Alexander City City Council unanimously approved a curfew until the COVID-19 crisis is deemed over.
The 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew went into effect Monday night and exempts essential businesses and operations and certain employees employed by those organizations. The measure wasn’t taken lightly by the six members of the Alexander City City Council and Mayor Tommy Spraggins.
“There are groups of people gathering and loitering around,” Spraggins said.
Councilmember Buffy Colvin is a respiratory therapist at Russell Medical and she knows COVID-19 is serious.
“Most people don’t realize this is real and very dangerous,” Colvin said. “If we continue to gather, we continue to meet and don’t practice social distancing then we are going to continue to have more people who are sick and dying.”
Colvin explained group gatherings allow COVID-19 to be passed from person to person easily and without a curfew to block some of the gatherings, it will get out of control.
“It grows exponentially,” Colvin said. “The problem we have is people are still meeting. They are going to parties, not working, just doing their thing. They are not thinking about safety or the safety of others.”
Colvin warned without social distancing Alexander City could see its medical facilities overtaxed similar to New York City.
“We have a hospital that cannot handle 600 people,” Colvin said. “We don’t have the facilities or staff to handle something like that. If we continue to do this, that is what we will be facing. I hate to say that but if people don’t pay attention and realize it is a real threat, it is growing exponentially every day.”
Alexander City police chief Jay Turner said his department has been trying to get citizens to practice social distancing even after Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey’s stay-at-home order was issued Friday.
“Our biggest issue was complaints of block parties and house parties,” Turner said. “We responded to those type calls all over town over the weekend.”
Turner said it was his belief it was mainly locals taking part in the issue.
“It was a ghost town on the main roads,” Turner said. “They were gathering in the neighborhoods and houses. We would break one up and they would just go to another house.”
Turner said he hopes the curfew helps encourage people to stay home.
“Our goal has been to avoid arrest but it was getting to the point where nobody was listening,” Turner said.
If cited under the resolution, fines can be as high as $500.
The council officially adopted waiving utility late payment penalties and other penalties associated with state of emergency surrounding COVID-19.
“I appreciate (Spraggins) and council for not putting undue hardship on anyone during this time,” councilmember Bobby Tapley said. “People are losing their jobs and a lot of it’s not in their control.”
Three councilmembers called into Monday’s meeting via phone and three others sat in council chambers alongside Spraggins. The public was encouraged to call in. The Outlook was on the conference call to help promote social distancing.
“I would like to thank everyone calling in,” council president Tim Funderburk said. “It is the intent to keep this meeting short.”
The council approved a resolution to enter the city into a contract to purchase 11.18 acres of property just off Highway 63 for $50,000. The property falls in a floodplain and community development director Al Jones said the city will use the property to create a retention pond to ease flooding issues in the area. Jones said city officials have been trying to negotiate with the property owner for more than two years.
“At first the owner wasn’t interested,” Jones said. “It falls under essential because seven of the nine homes there are in the floodplain.”
Jones said the small neighborhood gets cut off due to flooding about five to six times a year. The homes are all rentals.
Councilmembers inquired about delaying a vote on the measure because it hadn’t been publicly discussed prior to Monday. Jones advised against it.
“Until we enter into a contract, the owner is free to sale to anybody she wants,” Jones said. “They could put people back in those rental homes.”
The $50,000 purchase price is less than what it would cost to repair the road and bridge into the neighborhood that was deeded to the city years ago.
The council also approved the expenditure of $280,030 to replace strainers at the Sugar Creek Wastewater Treatment Plant. The new system will save the city money in the long run as the other option costing $60,000 less would need to be replaced in just a few years. The strainers help remove debris from sewage before it enters the treatment facility.
Spraggins said banners went up around the police and fire departments to thank first responders for their continued service during this crisis. The sentiment was expressed by all councilmembers.
“I thank all the city employees,” Spraggins said. “There have been a lot of changes in the last couple of weeks.
Councilmember Scott Hardy thanked the mayor for stepping up and taking a leadership role in the crisis.
“Thanks to the mayor for displaying strong leadership,” Hardy said. “It is hard to make decisions because the data is changing daily if not hourly.”
Hardy said city leaders are looking at how the city could help struggling businesses in Alexander City during the COVID-19 crisis.
“Hold on strong, small businesses,” Hardy said. “We are looking at plans to help.”
Before the meeting was adjourned, Colvin again pleaded with the community to take the curfew due to the coronavirus seriously.
“It is important to do this and do your part,” Colvin said. “Realize you don’t know who has it. I can’t look at you and tell if you have it. You only know weeks later when you are laying in a bed and I cannot help you. Please everyone do what you have to do. Wash your hands, do not congregate, stay 6 feet apart. Wear a mask. If someone makes you a mask, wear it. If you are coughing and have a fever seek medical attention. Please practice social distancing.”