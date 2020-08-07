The Alexander City municipal election is just over two weeks away.
Candidates campaigning is not the only thing happening between now and when voters walk into polling locations Aug. 25. Alexander City city clerk Amanda Thomas is the election manager but has the help of assistant clerk Tiffany Patterson and records clerk Michel Bryan who are busy with absentee ballots.
“We are doing it as a team to get through and manage it,” Thomas said. “We are handling it like an assembly line.”
Thomas said the office has already taken in 59 applications so far where the team has followed a policy approved through the Alabama Secretary of State office.
“Those applications do not count the ones we have sent back because of mistakes,” Thomas said. “The most common mistake is the address on the application is different from what is on record with the board of registrars. It has to be the same. If we turn down an application, a letter is sent stating why.”
Monday is the last day to correct issues associated with a voter’s address or register to vote for the municipal election. Both are handled through the Alabama Secretary of State’s website or through the Tallapoosa County Board of Registrars’ office at the Tallapoosa County Courthouse in Dadeville.
The request for an absentee ballot requires things beyond an address on an application before a ballot can be mailed or issued directly to a voter.
“They have to provide identification on the application,” Thomas said. “If someone is 65 or older, they don’t have to have an i.d.”
Once the clerks determine they have received a valid application, a ballot is mailed to the voter. Forms with the ballot require a signature. The signature must be witnessed by a notary or by two persons.
“It cannot be witnessed by a candidate who is running against someone,” Thomas said.
The ballots can be brought to city clerk's office.
“You can not have a spouse or someone else drop a ballot,” Thomas said. “The voter can bring it by or it can be mailed.”
The deadline to apply for an absentee ballot is Aug. 20. Thomas said her office has applications and applications can also be found online at alexandercityal.gov/city-clerk/page/2020-municipal-election.
Voters can drop their absentee ballot off at city hall until Aug. 24. Absentee ballots also can be mailed but most be postmarked by Aug. 24 and received by noon Aug. 25.
One change for municipal elections this year is absentee ballots will be counted at the polling place for which the ballot is associated with.
“We already have some ballots back,” Thomas said. “They are locked in boxes to go to their respective locations on election day.”
Thomas asked voters who are choosing to vote absentee don’t wait to the last minute.
There are measures in place to make sure only absentee ballots mailed out by the clerk’s office are the ones received back.
“We keep lists of who gets an absentee ballot and it's numbered,” Thomas said.
This system prevents copies of ballots being made and submitted. The idea being if 200 absentee ballots are issued, no more than 200 absentee ballots can be counted.
Those voting in person on Aug. 25 will find a pen for every person. Poll workers will also have personal protective equipment such as masks, gloves, hand sanitizer and sanitizing wipes.
“We will provide those just like the runoff election last month,” Thomas said.
Thomas requests those who are voting in person that can schedule when they vote, especially the elderly to avoid just as the polls open, at the lunch hour and after 5 p.m. as those are times voters who work vote.
“It is all to help with social distancing with the COVID-19 pandemic,” Thomas said.
The vote will be canvassed by the Alexander City City Council at noon Tuesday, Sept. 1. Oct. 6 is the date of the if needed runoff election.