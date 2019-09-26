A brief evacuation of an Alexander City business occurred after a gas leak started at Abernathy’s Farm Supply around noon Wednesday.
The Alexander City Fire Department stopped the leak as soon as it arrived and the Alexander City Gas Department is looking into what caused the leak, according to gas department superintendent Chris Hardy.
The gas leak occurred in the store’s back room but nothing was affected, according to Hardy.
Hardy said the gas leak was dangerous and could have caused a fire.
“If anyone smells gas please evacuate the area,” Hardy said in a statement. “Do not use cell phones, flip switches or anything that could cause static electricity and notify the Alexander City Gas Department immediately or 911 after hours.”