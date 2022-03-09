Cliff Williams / The Outlook Students in Ellen Price’s first grade class at Jim Pearson Elementary School invited members of the community to view their project “A Ride Through Our Solar System. The students created tickets that were issued before guests could enter Price’s room where a window from a rocket viewing the solar system had been created.
A group of Jim Pearson Elementary School first grade students took members of the public on a trip through the solar system.
Ellen Price’s students have been getting ready for the program in a classroom where the students had created a view of the solar system from their rocketship. The solar system was complete with the sun and eight planets and stars from far away galaxies hung from the ceiling.
“I’m super proud of this class,” Price said. “We were given a research project and chose space.”
Price said the project was not created for the first graders to work separately.
“It took them into teams,” Price said. “It was groups of two students per planet. They researched their plant and had to come with six facts about their planet they thought were important.”
The facts students learned about the planets were written down in booklets and the students used the booklets as a guide in making a presentation in pairs to a crowd gathered in Price’s classroom on Wednesday.
“They have worked for a month on this project,” Price said. “They made the banner. They know what their planet looks like if they were ever to visit. They made the rocket. They made the stars.”
Alexander City Mayor Woody Baird, superintendent Dr. Keith Lankford, members of the Alexander City Board of Education, Alexander City city councilmembers and parents crowded into Price’s room to visit with the students and try some of the dehydrated fruit that would be similar to what’s on a spaceship.
Price even created astronaut pudding for her students letting them mix it in ziplock bags.
“This is what they remember,” Lankford said. “This is the learning part about it.”
Lankford said students may not get all the facts correct in first grade, but the students are learning skills that will be around for a lifetime.
“They are learning about working together,” Lankford said. “Nowhere do you go now that you are not working with someone.”
Lankford said the student experiences in projects created by teachers such as Price teach the value of team building.
“Anytime a kid struggles, another steps in to help,” Lankford said. “It translates to when they get to be adults and helping others. I love it.”
Price said projects like this help students get out of their comfort zone, help them learn new words and help them work together.
“They learn to work together,” Price said. “It doesn’t matter what race, or nationality, or disability, they learn to help each other reach a goal.”
Cliff Williams is a staff writer for Tallapoosa Publishers.
