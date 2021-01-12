Less than two weeks into the new year, and Alexander City residents are once again asking Jesus to take the wheel.
Alex City retiree Sandra Eddins, who put her sign up New Years' Day, may well have been the first in town to put up a "Jesus 2021" sign.
Eddins said she was late to the game with the "Jesus 2020" campaign-style signs, so she bought the 2021 sign instead on the craft website Etsy. The sign is displayed in her front yard alongside some garden furniture and a few other lawn ornaments.
"I ordered it in December and got it up January the first," Eddins said. "One of the first ones around here, I think."
The original "Jesus 2020" design is credited to several churchgoers at Sampey Memorial Baptist Church in Ramer in an attempt to steer some of the election discourse towards Jesus. Soon, the yard signs spread not just across the state but the country, as seen in the photos submitted to the church's Facebook page.
At the time, Alex City local and evangelist Teresa Moten hoped the trend would not end with the year 2020.
"Just make 2021, 2022, and just let people have them in their yard," she said. "Now I would like to see that."
Eddins, an Alabama native who moved back from Texas in retirement, said she didn't pay much heed to the signs at first, but they grew on her.
"I saw a few signs and I didn't really think too much about it," she said. "But then, the more I thought about it, the more I thought 'well that's a great way to be a witness for Christ.'"
Despite the campaign-style design, Eddins did not take "Jesus 2020" for a political message.
"I don't see all those hidden messages that some people see," she said.
In another interpretation of the sign, "Jesus 2020" may simply be a reference to the particular chaos of the calendar year. Service Printing owner Scott Riley took this view when interviewed in October.
“We’ve all got to joke, you know, 2020 — what else could happen?” Riley said. “It’s just been one of these years that we’ve all had to kind of stick together and help each other out.”
By that interpretation, the sign still serves a purpose in 2021.
"I hope it's going to be better," Eddins said of the year 2021.
Nearly two weeks in, however, "It's not too great, is it," Eddins said with a laugh.