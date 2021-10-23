Earlier this year, Jamie Piper was unsatisfied with her marketing job, so she did something that's trending right now — she quit.
Then she started a new one.
The complaint wasn't pay, but flexibility. Piper spent the first few months of the pandemic working remotely, before her team shifted to a hybrid home-and-office schedule. By then, the Alexander City native had given birth to her second child and had changed the way she thought about work.
"It was the fact that I was a working mom; we end up with two jobs," she said. "Being a mother and a wife is a full-time job. There's no on or off time for any of it. And so that ability to have flexibility, to have my child beside me — it gave me mental clarity, mental health. We don't have to compartmentalize our lives."
Not that she had an alternative. The daycare she planned to send her daughter to shut down and with everyone's work and school lives in flux, childcare was impossible to come by. So when the company announced everyone had to be back in their cubicles full-time by September, Piper and her colleagues put up a fight.
"We could all do our jobs from anywhere with a computer and an internet connection," Piper said. "We all worked really hard to prove that we could do that."
The company could not be convinced, however, and with 10.4 million job vacancies nationwide, the Bureau of Labor Statistics (B.L.S) recently reported, Piper had the leverage to shop around.
Calling it quits
Since 2000, the B.L.S. has been tracking the number of employees voluntarily leaving their jobs each month, or "quits." Nearly 3% of Americans threw in the towel in August, the B.L.S. said earlier this month, the highest quits rate recorded.
Of the four regions defined by the B.L.S. — the Northeast, South, Midwest and West — the South and Midwest have the most quitters, with 3.2% of workers leaving their jobs in August. By industry, accommodation and food services had the highest quit rate, followed by retail trade. Unsurprisingly, the service industry also had the highest rate of job openings.
The figure does not include people who were fired or laid off — making them eligible for unemployment — nor does it differentiate between those who left the labor force and those who left for a new job. What it does give us, according to the B.L.S., is "a measure of workers' willingness or ability to leave jobs," whether due to a safety net afforded by stimulus checks or more compelling alternatives.
In economics textbooks, excess demand for workers will drive up the price of employing one; in other words, wages will rise. Where the wages are highest, the worker will go.
But pay is far from the only variable. For Piper, the freedom to work remotely and set her own hours became non-negotiable.
"Too much had changed in what we learned about how we can work and how we can better care for ourselves and our families to go back to that (office) model," she said, printing out articles for management on the career setbacks of caregivers — mostly women — by office work.
Her direct supervisors, however, were either childless or women with grown children. It was a divide in understanding.
The Great Resignation
In June, Alabama was one of 22 states to end all federal emergency COVID-19 benefits, including a weekly $300 unemployment supplement. An early study suggests that made little dent in the number of job openings in those states, however, with only one in eight of those unemployment recipients returning to work.
It also doesn't account for the 4 million Americans in July and 4.3 million in August who voluntarily left their jobs, most of whom would be ineligible for benefits anyway. The toll on healthcare workers has been well-documented, but that cumulative emotional tension is prevalent in other occupations as well.
Not even higher wages could tempt many to return to the food service industry, say those who have left in search of different employment. After working through the whole pandemic, with takeout orders reaching a fever pitch and the restaurant chronically understaffed, many workers unapologetically took a break. The stress and physical toll, as well as the emotional stress, could not be compensated by a $10-an-hour job with inflexible hours and $330 per week of take-home pay.
Even without the other job offer, Piper figures she would've quit anyway — she had nowhere for her infant daughter to go. It's made her sympathetic to the workers behind what's now being called "The Great Resignation."
"Everybody has the right to work a job that gives them peace — mentally, and a paycheck they can live on," she said. "And a lot of people are like, 'I'm going to get something better' and I'm glad for them."