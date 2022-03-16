City and community members officially christened Ooh Crabs Juicy Seafood, a new seafood restaurant in Dadeville, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday, March 10.
Mayor Jimmy "Frank" Goodman and members of the Dadeville Chamber of Commerce used the occasion to welcome the restaurant to the city.
Chamber President Peggy Bullard said she is particularly excited for the restaurant’s debut, which marks the revival of seafood cuisine in Dadeville. The city’s only other seafood eatery closed in 2020 in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We are so excited to have this crab place here in Dadeville. We've been wanting one for quite a while and we are glad they are here,” Bullard said. “The food is great and we love bringing new businesses to Dadeville.”
Bullard noted that Dadeville has seen a string of new businesses over the past two years with Ooh Crabs Juicy Seafood being the latest addition. The new eatery opened in February and will serve a mix of seafood, Chinese cuisine and fried foods.
The restaurant's owners, Jacky and Micky Wu, said they were called to Dadeville for its small-town atmosphere after living much of their lives in New York.
“We wanted to start a new life. Being in New York, the city life was too much. So, we just wanted to slow down a little bit,” Jacky Wu explained.
The couple moved to Alexander City last July after residing in New York for 19 years. In 1995, Wu immigrated to the United States with his family from China. At the time, he was just nine-years-old.
As a teenager, Wu got his first taste of the South in 2004 after joining the U.S. Navy and relocating to Kings Bay, Georgia. For the next five years, he served as part of a submarine division.
In 2009, he returned to New York to work as an insurance agent until he began to yearn for the quiet life again. Last year, that chance presented itself when Wu’s friend, the owner of Ronin Sushi and Bar in Alexander City, offered him a job.
“My friend asked me to come here to help him manage his restaurant. So, I came down here to help them out, and then my wife wanted to come down and take a look also,” Wu added.
The two then hatched a dream of opening their own restaurant and began searching for an ideal business location. The couple soon landed in Dadeville where they have resided ever since.
Even as new residents, the Wus said that community support has been overwhelming, and described the grand opening as a success.
“I've heard a lot of great comments and how everybody is so happy that we're here, that we're bringing something different and new to the city,” Wu said.
Moving forward, the couple plans to expand their restaurant franchise in Dadeville and complete their transition from New York. At that time, they hope to call Tallapoosa County their permanent home.
“We are trying to move here right now and find a house. We are going to try to grow here first and then expand out,” Wu said. “We’re just here to help expand the city and grow together in Dadeville because I just want to see the city grow and to make it better.”