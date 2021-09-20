Crocheting is a solitary pastime, but that won't be the case at the Yarn Shop Around the Corner.
"I was so lonely, looking for a community," owner Teresa McKelvey said, as she gets ready to open up shop in Dadeville this week. "I had built up a community through YouTube. I couldn't really find anyone around me that crocheted and knitted."
McKelvey will cut the ribbon for her new business Friday in a ceremony with Lake Martin-Dadeville Area Chamber of Commerce, one in a string of ribbon cuttings downtown as the town benefits from the pandemic-driven Lake Martin boom.
Unusually — for a yarn shop owner — McKelvey does not know how to knit, and only picked up crocheting last year as a pandemic coping mechanism.
"To deal with a lot of grief and depression, I just started crocheting," she said. "I started with YouTube."
Long after everyone else has thrown in the towel on their arts & crafts and bread-baking, however, McKelvey was still crocheting, but had struggled to find a like-minded community outside YouTube. The business, her husband's idea, was the solution.
"And here I am three months later," McKelvey said.
The store hasn't even opened yet and it's already having that intended effect. After months spent searching for fellow crafters in vain, McKelvey announced the new store on social media.
"All of a sudden I had a lady go 'I live right down the road!'" she said. "I'm really excited to grow my community network."
The store, which resembles a living room with its sofa and chairs, was designed with socializing in mind, as well as classes and group gatherings.
Still, the Yarn Shop Around the Corner is more than a hobby business — according to McKelvey, it'll be one of only four or five yarn shops in the state devoted to hand-dyed, specialty fibers like alpaca, mohair, cashmere and yarn made of recycled materials.
"Big box stores don't carry a lot of hand-knit or hand-dyed things," she said. "Hobby Lobby has one little section now."
The nearest specialty yarn shop was in Opelika, but shut down just before the pandemic when the owner retired.
"She's been a great resource," McKelvey said, who has sought her advice on retail and vendors. "But she's also been telling all her past customers about this shop — from Wetumpka, from Columbus, Georgia."
While McKelvey crochets, knitters (as well as embroiderers, quilters and macramé practitioners) are welcome.
"I'm not a knitter, but I do have a lady that's going to offer knitting classes," said McKelvey, who intends to learn the craft herself. "We'll definitely cater to knitters."
The Yarn Shop Around the Corner, located at 222 Cusseta St. in Dadeville, opens the same day as its ribbon cutting Friday, Sept. 24.