Flipping through bound volumes of The Outlook I noticed a few things about the area.
Buildings in the area seem to like the month of January, weather must like the first month and as always, history seems to repeat itself.
I think local contractors would like to time warp back to 1965. There was even a story about the most permitted construction jobs ever. The folks at Russell were working on the golf course at Willow Point and the State of Alabama was spending nearly $500,000 in our taxpayer money to build a new Fourth District headquarters for the Alabama Department of Transportation.
More important though was the $150,000 being spent for a new city library on Church Street.
Let’s not forget Russell Medical was completing its new hospital on the U.S. Highway 280 bypass. In fact for a few hours, Alexander City had two hospitals as things transitioned from the Lee Street hospital to U.S. Highway 280. The first patient in the new facility was Mrs. James Sanford of the Ray community. She had just given birth to her 6-pound, 4-ounce daughter Janet Leigh.
The first baby born in the hospital was Donnett Lesciel to Samuel Robinson.
I wonder if they are still around. It might be interesting to hear their stories of what the hospital was like then and watch them tour it today.
It’s cold this week but in 1982, I don’t think the staff of The Outlook got too far. There was snow and ice on the ground but the pictures were from only a few blocks around our building on Cherokee Road.
I don’t blame them. I remember traveling around with my dad fixing busted pipes under school buildings.
If you happen to recall anything of that winter ice storm, send me a note.
City leaders challenged Alexander City Cablevision to bring a better service and reception to citizens in January 1982. By the end of the year, citizens in Alexander City were watching ESPN, CNN, WGN, USA Network and Christian Broadcast News.
History is currently repeating itself. In 1998 the talk was president Bill Clinton and his possible impeachment. The Outlook questioned local residents if Clinton should be removed if he lied about or tried to cover up an affair with Monica Lewinsky – seven of 10 local residents said Clinton should be removed from office if found guilty of lying or trying to cover it up.
Wicker Point was also in the news. Russell Lands donated lakefront property near New Hope Baptist Church for the purpose of creating a public boat ramp.
Both the Tallapoosa County Board of Education and the Alexander City Board of Education were talking about going to a year around format for K-12 schools. County leaders were kicking around a calendar with students starting class July 27, having a two-week fall break, a three-week break for Christmas, a three-week spring break, finish school June 4, a seven-week summer break and return to class in late July.
Wow, talk about students strung out. Also how would a system perform needed maintenance of building if it couldn’t be scheduled properly?
The Ivy League came to the area in 1975.
Columbia University brought its rowing team to the waters of Lake Martin to train in January. Apparently they were a little late in trying to acquire their normal spot in Florida. The New York City college trained near Kowaliga and students noted the clean water and air.
The clear air and water is something to be proud of. Let’s keep it that way.
Did you know Tallapoosa County had a Sam’s Club in 1975? Now it didn’t sell warehouse merchandise like the Sam’s Club of today, but Big Sam’s Club on Horseshoe Bend Road about 5 miles north of Dadeville did showcase some tunes. I found an ad in The Outlook talking about “The Fourth Times” and Sam’s own house band “The Drifters” gracing the stage there.
Speaking of entertainment, in 1958 the Strand Theatre was showing “The Ten Commandants” twice a day.
And 1958 was notable because of the military draft. For January, Alabama was to furnish 271 of the 10,000 to be drafted this month. No one was called from Coosa County but three from Tallapoosa County were selected to go serve.
Most of us can’t live without our phones. I’m surprised there isn’t a texting variant of carpal tunnel syndrome. Well, in 1958 Southern Bell added 421 telephones to the area. The growth was due to lines extended to the New Site area where 155 phones were added to the system.
Now which line was that? Was that my work pager, work cell phone, work landline, home landline, personal cell phone or my other pager?
I can remember stories of waiting in line for gasoline but natural gas? It makes sense though. In 1975 Alexander City had one provider – Transco. Transco sent notice its new wells weren’t doing so hot and the city had to cuts its consumption. It was already 15% over its allotment in December and since the company’s new wells weren’t doing so hot, it asked for conservation. The city talked to large users about cutting back. I even found a note about one company closing at noon at Wednesday. It resulted in a 9% savings in utilities.
Alabama Power no longer renewed a lease for Pleasure Point in 2014. Those sub-leasing property said the company had ulterior motives and wanted to cash in. Alabama Power said it was over sewage and the residents didn’t present a viable plan to correct the issue. Well it’s 2020 and there is no development happening at Pleasure Point.
Just a year ago Judge Tom Young Jr. retired from the bench but he took the oath of office to serve the Fifth Judicial Circuit in 2007. I wonder what he has found himself doing? Is his wife Mrs. Pam keeping him busy or has he joined the other attorneys in the area helping guide residents through legal problems?
Next month I will be looking at February but I’m taking suggestions. My current method is to pull a bound volume and take a peek but I’m not able to cover every year, so let me know if you remember anything by sending a quick message via email to cliff.williams@alexcityoutlook.com.
Cliff Williams is a staff writer for The Outlook.