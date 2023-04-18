This photo was taken in October 2022 when Mahogany Masterpiece officially opened in its new space at 220 N. Broadnax Street. The dance studio and event space was the scene of a mass shooting in Dadeville on Saturday.
Last year, Dadeville-native Raven Tolbert debuted new facilities at 220 North Broadnax St., which she slated to become the new home of the Mahogany Masterpiece dance studio.
However, over the weekend, the building became the scene of an unpredicted, mass shooting, which killed four people and injured 32 others.
Tolbert transformed the former Dadeville Bank into a larger dance studio after initially opening the business along West Cusseta Street in Dadeville.
Located between PNC Bank and the Tallapoosa Historical Museum, she joined the city’s chamber of commerce in officially revealing the facility in October 2022. Now the building is sealed off as law enforcement dedicated Saturday and Sunday to investigating the crime scene following the mass shooting.
The building’s only door entrance stands along two street-side facing windows and enters into an open rectangular space.
Tolbert said in a previous Outlook interview, she planned to instruct studio classes consisting of approximately 15 students.
Dadeville building inspector Peter Golden said he could not immediately provide any records pertaining to the building's maximum occupancy.
