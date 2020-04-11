A music video for a song of love, peace and unity collaborated through various genres of artists was filmed in downtown Alexander City on Friday afternoon.
Alexander City natives Chad and Kyle Wilson recorded “A Little Love” with the addition of local rappers Alex the King (ATK) and Tre’Cinco, 2019 Kowaliga Idol third-place winner Bo Jones and Production 81 Music Group owners Jason Tapley and Shane Clark.
“Chad started writing a song with Davis Nix and Charlie Argo but never finished it,” Tapley said. “And we’ve been working with ATK and Tre who showed up when they were in the middle of recording. Chad asked the rappers to get involved and it was kind of an accident but definitely meant to be.”
The crew started busting out the tune at 1:30 a.m. on night a few weeks ago in Production 81 studios and knew they instantly had a hit.
“Fifteen minutes later the two (rappers) had their bars knocked out and it was great,” Chad Wilson said. “We knew we had something. And Bo was recording at the same time, so we included him and it made it even better.”
The song emits a feeling of positivity amidst the coronavirus pandemic riddled with negative news and chaos.
“Someone might need to hear this,” ATK said. “There’s a lot of negativity and we wanted to add good air to the atmosphere. Everyone threw their own piece of love in there.”
When Clark first heard the initial compilation of the tune, he knew there was something worthwhile but thought it needed some work.
“It turned out to be this genre-crossing song, pulling people together,” he said. “This is the kind of work we like to do instead of trying to fit into some box.”
ATK said, “It breaks the barriers of diversity, of cultural divides. We got country, hip-hop, rock, blues — a little bit of all genres in this, no limitations.”
The artists recorded the song but came together for the first time Friday to rehearse for the music video, which takes place downtown on Main Street and inside local mainstay Carlisle’s.
“We wanted to showcase the city and had talked about doing something downtown,” Chad Wilson said. “Really (Main Street Alexander City executive director) Stacey (Jeffcoat) is the reason this is all possible.”
Jeffcoat organized the whole day, which included getting approval from Alexander City Mayor Tommy Spraggins and assistance from the Alexander City Police Department to block off Main Street and keep traffic at bay.
“It’s absolutely amazing what this means for Alex City and our downtown,” Jeffcoat said. “To have these artists performing among our local businesses and appreciating the town most of the artists grew up in is just impressive and will help promote us on a larger scale.”
Focus Creative is the videographer for the music video and led multiple rehearsals earlier in the day before the one-take shot of the final product happened at 5 p.m.
“Our budget for this is not that big,” Wilson said. “This eliminates the editing cost, if we can get it in one take.”
The Wilson Brothers were almost done producing their next album when the coronavirus pandemic hit, and they hadn’t been back in the studio since.
“With our project on hold, this is a song we can give our fans to get them through the summer,” Wilson said.
While The Wilson Brothers are no strangers to the limelight and what it takes to record a video, ATK and Tre’Cinco are new to the scene.
“There’s never been something like this done in Alex City,” Tre’Cinco said. “It’s been approved by the police, the mayor; I’m in a dream land.”
The two newbies have been producing music for a while but are fresh to the music video scene.
“I never thought I’d be doing this type of thing on this level,” ATK said. “It’s a blessing.”
The off-the-fly song has forced a group of diverse artists to become family, which adds a whole new level to the music.
“The collaboration of this many genres is something people did years ago but you don’t see much anymore,” Kyle Wilson said. “This song sends a great message with a good vibe especially with everything going on. It shows racism is taught and it doesn’t have to be like that. We all share the gift of music and it puts stereotypes aside.”
The song “A Little Love” will be available on all platforms in the next few weeks and the music video, once complete, can be found on YouTube.
“We’re going to push this thing as far as we can push it,” Tapley said. “It’ll be special. And what better place to record a video than where everyone is from.”
Tapley’s co-partner Clark did most of the engineering and producing on the song behind the scenes.
“This is a powerful thing and it’s great to be a part of it,” Clark said.
At the end of the day, Chad and Kyle Wilson couldn’t think of any better place to showcase this hit than their hometown.
“Alexander City, Alabama is our home,” Kyle Wilson said. “We’ve lived in Nashville (Tennessee) for many years but if anyone asks us, Alex City is home.”