Pinterest is taking over the parking lot at Dadeville High School.
Members of the Class of 2022 took to the asphalt parking lot to add a personal touch to their parking spots. At least three used the online crafting tool to find or finish their idea.
Andie Rickman found something on the site related to her childhood.
“I have been obsessed with SpongeBob,” Rickman said. “It is the only cartoon I watched as a child. I typed in parking spot ideas.”
Rickman’s mother Dana agrees with her daughter’s obsession.
“I know it’s bad but it’s true,” Dana said. “She has always watched it.”
Next to Andie was Savanah Freeman.
“It’s very Beatles themed,” Freeman said while cooing off in a SUV parked next to her spot. “I like a wide variety of music. I found this on Pinterest. I liked it because it was colorful.”
Pinterest was also the source of inspiration for Lacey Coker.
Senior Brandon Wolfe’s spot is a little more personal. Wolfe is a drummer in the Dadeville High School band. It’s appropriate for his spot to be sheet music but, Wolfe’s sheet music wasn’t from his days as a drummer or his time in the band.
“I’m also in all-state choir,” Wolfe said. “I knew I wanted to do sheet music but wanted something that is personal. Choir means a little more to me than band. In 8th grade I was in the musical Grease and I sang a solo called ‘Mooning.’ That was my very first solo.”
The idea started earlier this summer, according to Dadeville High School student council sponsor Katie Bergman. Six upcoming seniors were painting parking spots Saturday but Bergman is confident more will.
“These are the ones who checked their email,” Bergman said. “We are going to try to have another day at the beginning of the school year for others to participate who might not have known about it.”
One cluster of painted parking spots is at the bottom of the parking lot.
“They chose where they normally park,” Bergman said. “A lot of them wanted to paint spots near their friends.”
The seniors didn’t just get to paint whatever they wanted. Bergman said sketches and ideas had to be submitted and approved before the painting could start.
Next to Andie was her grandmother Helen Harper, AKA Grammie Helen. She was there to help Andie Saturday and Harper had her own ideas.
“I want someone to do a Dr. Suess one,” Grammie Helen said. “I think ‘Oh the Places You'll Go’ would be great.”
Andie was amiable to giving up SpongeBob.
“Well, we can paint over this one and do it again,” Andie said.
But Andie’s mother Dana pulled rank.
“No, no, it's too hot,” Dana said. “I don’t think we could pull off another.”