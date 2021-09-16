A Lafayette Street bungalow has housed generations of Dadeville educators

Karen Sanford teaches second grade at Dadeville Elementary School, Jim Sanford is a retired P.E. teacher, and just up the school is Lafayette Street where the couple has been working on their craftsman-style bungalow since they bought it in the '80s.
"The street has been looked after," said Karen, whose home is no exception.
Generations of Dadeville residents have been educated by those residing there, ever since the Pogue family built it in the '40s. Clara Leach Pogue taught at Dadeville Elementary; the next resident, Gussie Lee Brandon, taught piano from her home.
The Sanfords kept the tradition going when they bought the house in 1986 as newlyweds, while Jim's sister Harriet White and her husband Richard, both retired teachers, live in the Victorian home across the street. Both Jim and Richard were also football coaches at Dadeville High School.
"We refer to (Lafayette Street) as 'Coach's Lane' because as it ended up, a lot of the football coaches for Dadeville live on this street," Karen said.
First order of business when the couple moved in was to rip up the carpeting. It was the first of many customizations, most recently a kitchen renovation this past summer.
"It's been a long process," Karen said.
The house's diminutive facade, unchanged since the '40s, belies its actual size. Since living there, the Sanfords have added five rooms in two separate additions, each one extending progressively further into the backyard. Guests are often surprised by the square footage.
"They say 'Oh my gosh, your house is so big! I had no idea,'" Karen said.
The result is an unusual layout reminiscent of old houses, allowing one to peer back from the dining room through the kitchen and into the open door of the master suite. One room over, a spiral staircase built by Karen's brother-in-law leads to an attic that was once a playroom for the couple's two children, now grown.
In another recent project — "the most exciting renovation," according to Harriet — contractors tore away the false ceiling and peeled back a layer of wallpaper, revealing an original tongue and groove pine ceiling above.
Like the staircase, many of the Sanfords' home improvement projects are the work of friends, family and locals. Same goes for the interior design — Kim Shelton, owner of Sweet Pick'ins in Dadeville, decorated the recycled furniture in the dining room.
Indeed, the proximity to Dadeville's center, about a half mile down Lafayette Street, figures strongly in the bungalow's appeal. The street has always been the main residential promenade — Jim's mother, Billie Nell Black Sanford, grew up on Lafayette Street — but like the house itself, it's been a work in progress.
"There was a period of time when a lot of (the houses) were run down," Harriet recalled.
According to Harriet, however, the '80s was the inflection point, and today many of the 19th- and early-20th-century homes are restored and well-kept, thanks in part to its historic designation on the National Register of Historic Places.
"When you go to small towns there's usually a street that you ride down where you see the pretty houses," Karen said. "To me, this street is that street."