Kellyton Volunteer Fire Department Chief Jerry Sewell will celebrate 38 years in fire service next month, but his colleagues sweetened the anniversary with a surprise last week.
The Alabama Association of Fire Chiefs bestowed Sewellwith the organization's most prestigious honor and named him Volunteer Fire Chief of the Year during the association's 2023 conference.
Alexander City fire chief Reese McAlister initially nominated Sewell for his combined service with both the Alexander City and Kellyton fire departments. As a member of the association’s executive board, McAlister participated in the award’s nomination process and when the opportunity arose, he instantly thought of Sewell.
“I've just been around him my whole career,” McAlister said. “He is a great leader, and he shows it every day. He's been in the fire service a long time and knows so much.”
According to the AAFC nomination policy, the award recognizes truly outstanding fire chiefs whose actions and leadership in their profession, home, and community serve as an example and
challenge for all other chief fire executives throughout the southeast.
Sewell embodies these qualities daily, said McAlister, who described him as a team leader. According to McAlister, the two’s relationship first formed while serving within ambulance service then when Sewell joined the Alexander City Fire Department.
A Coosa County native, Sewell initiated his fire service career in 1985 when he joined the Kellyton VFD as a firefighter, and in 2003, he assumed the role of the department’s fire chief.
Five years later, in 2008, the ACFD hired him as an emergency medical technician and firefighter. Over two decades, Sewell has served at all levels of fire service, and in 2021 he was promoted to an ACFD captain.
“He does a great job as a captain on shift, and is a great communicator with his guys,” McAlister said. “He just knows the things that you have to do to make it in this department and in this business.”
McAlister said he is heavily involved with both the Alexander City and Kellyton fire departments any given day of the week, and Sewell routinely exceeds his call of duty. In addition to his other responsibilities, he frequently hosts training activities for the Kellyton VFD as well as throughout Coosa County.
As chief of the Kellyton VFD, he has chartered an ambulance service and commissioned the construction of a second fire station. According to Sewell, the additional station has increased the department’s proximity to the fire district's residents and resulted in all the homes being within five miles of the department’s stations.
During his term, the Kellyton VFD’s insurance services officerating also increased from seven to four. ISO creates ratings for fire departments that calculate how well-equipped they are to address emergencies in their communities.
Sewell attributed the ACFD, including his relationship with McAlister, as a significant influence during his career in Kellyton and Alexander City.
“(McAlister) has been a big influence for me since I started working in Alexander City,” Sewell said. “I owe Alexander City for who I am today due to the training and knowledge that I've received there. It definitely made me a better volunteer chief. No doubt about that.”
He said McAlister nominating him for the AAFC award was a touching surprise.
“I think I have reached the highlight of my career, but I didn't get into volunteering to get any awards,” Sewell said. “It is just a great feeling when you get to help people in need and make their day a little brighter.”
Sewell remains called to volunteer fire service due to the profession’s servant nature.
“A volunteer does it out of the kindness of your heart to help your neighbor and your community. They just want to serve people,” he said.