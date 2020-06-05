Dadeville Healthcare Center resident Roderick Morgan is back in a familiar arena after recovering from COVID-19 at Lake Martin Community Hospital.
Morgan’s recovery from the coronavirus might be attributed to his love of professional wrestling, his PlayStation 3 and food. He kicked out from COVID-19’s pin in just 12 days, arriving back at the long-term care facility to a welcome committee of staff with balloons and posters.
“I wasn’t looking for anybody to be there when I came back,” Morgan said. “I was kind of surprised.”
Morgan said he enjoyed the all-too-familiar ice cream at Lake Martin Community Hospital.
“Chocolate — it’s the only kind I’ll eat,” Morgan said.
Dadeville Healthcare’s Vicky Mezick said Morgan didn’t have severe symptoms of COVID-19.
“He ran a little fever,” Mezick said. “He was a little tired, lethargic.”
Morgan was happy and talkative Friday after his first full day back at Dadeville Healthcare.
Morgan, 40, of Camp Hill may have missed the staff and said besides the hospital’s chocolate ice cream, he prefers the food at Dadeville Healthcare. His love of Dadeville Healthcare Center — and its food — extends to a special connection with his family.
“My auntie works back there in the kitchen,” Morgan said.
Morgan said the biggest thing he missed was his PlayStation 3.
“I like to play wrestling, basketball and football,” Morgan said. “I couldn’t wait to get back to it. I also have a laptop and phone.”
Morgan follows professional wrestling and WWE’s Roman Reigns is his favorite and has other less-than favorites.
“Brock Lesnar, I can’t stand him.” Morgan said. “Triple H, I hate him with a passion. He is too dirty.”
Morgan said he also likes John Cena.
Mezick said Morgan can always be seen in his room with headphones on.
“That’s how he plays his games,” she said.
With the electronics and candy, some might think Morgan would be a ladies’ man, but no.
“I have a sweet wife,” he said. “She doesn’t want that.”
Mezick is happy to see Morgan back. She said staff at Dadeville Healthcare missed Morgan and the staff at Lake Martin Community Hospital wanted to keep him.
“He is that popular,” Mezick said. “We love all our residents. They are our family and we are theirs.”
According to the Alabama Department of Public Health, 11,395 patients with COVID-19 have been presumed to be recovered.
“Cases are presumed recovered if it has been 14 days or more since the case tested positive if they were not hospitalized, or if it has been 32 days or more since the case tested positive if they were hospitalized or if hospitalization was unknown,” ADPH’s website reads. “All deaths excluded.”
There have been more than 19,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state since mid-March.