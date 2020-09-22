The Alexander City Police Department is praying for one of its own.
Detective Drew Machen is in Emory University Hospital after suffering an off-duty medical emergency Sunday night.
As of Tuesday morning, Alexander City police chief Jay Turner said Machen was in critical but stable condition at Emory.
“He has undergone surgeries to repair his heart,” Turner said. “The next 24 to 48 hours are still critical. We want to remember Drew, his son and family right now and in prayer. We need to pray for speedy healing and recovery.”
Turner said Machen’s age, 36, plays to his advantage in recovery and so does the fact his other organs should still be in good condition.
For ACPD officers, Machen is more than just a brother in blue.
“What impressed me the most Monday morning was we did not broadcast and make it known Drew was under duress,” Turner said. “I don’t know how word got out, but every time we turned around, more officers were showing up at Russell Medical. Officers from other departments were showing up. Former officers who have gone on to other departments were showing up. The district attorney’s office was there.”
For Turner it was a relief to see the fraternity of law enforcement and more show up at Russell Medical as Machen laid in Russell Medical’s emergency department.
“It was a really good show of support,” Turner said. “They all showed up on their own accord, the mayor and city officials too.”
Turner said ACPD is slotted to employ 53 sworn officers and the support demonstrated since Monday goes to show what officers in small police departments mean to one another.
“One of the advantages of working at a department this size is we know each other beyond work,” Turner said. “You hang out together. You build relationships, not normal c0-worker relationships. You even have arguments amongst yourselves just like family.”
But there were no arguments as officers gathered outside Russell Medical on Monday morning, just solemn support for their brother as Machen was wheeled to an awaiting medical helicopter to take him to Atlanta.
“Det. Drew Machen suffered a very serious heart attack Sunday night,” Turner said. “He was initially treated at Russell Medical. Drew’s condition was very critical when I was notified early Monday morning. I would like to say what Russell Medical did Monday morning was amazing. I want to thank them. They were able to stabilize him before he was flown out.”
Machen stood out to Turner during the hiring process.
“He came by the department every week, sometimes two and three times a week,” Turner said. “He was checking on the process and where things stood. He was persistent and set his mind to becoming a police officer.”
Turner said Machen’s persistence has translated well to working at ACPD.
“It has transferred to his career,” Turner said. “Drew has wanted to better himself. He has excelled everywhere we have put him. He excelled in patrol. Drew is now excelling in investigations.”
Many officers are in their late teens and early 20s when they start their law enforcement career, but Machen was different.
Machen was 31 just over five years ago when he became a police officer for the first time at ACPD, leaving behind jobs finishing concrete and pulling wire for electricians.
“I had a great uncle who worked (at the Alexander City Police Department),” Machen said in February after being named Officer of the Year. “I’ve always wanted to do it.”
Five years ago Machen was happy to be following his dream and made detective a year ago.
“I was happy to work traffic when I got it,” Machen said in February. “Moving upstairs (to investigations), it gives me an opportunity to work with people on a more personal level.”
Turner is hopeful Machen will recover to return to the department but more importantly return to his son. Turner said Machen is a person he would love to have around a lot longer and hopes everyone will keep Machen in their prayers.
“Drew is liked by everyone,” Turner said. “He was a great hire. He is great for us. He is a great friend and Drew is a tremendous father.”