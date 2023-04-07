Alabama communities honored Adam Russell of Hanover this week, who tragically died in a helicopter crash Sunday while in the line of duty. His death has rippled across surrounding communities, including among Alexander City’s first responders.
David Macoy, a friend and colleague of Russell’s for 20 years, described him as someone with the ability to light up a place — or in Macoy’s case — the emergency room.
The two served for years together at the Alexander City Fire Department, but Macoy said his most memorable interaction with Russell occurred during a family emergency. Russell aided Macoy’s brother-in-law during a serious medical issue, which resulted in Russell and his Life Saver crew airlifting Macoy’s family member to the hospital.
“He was going to be flown to UAB so I'm sitting there and I'm like, ‘God, I hope this is Adam,” Macoy said. “They landed, and here comes Adam. When you saw his face, it just instantly made you feel better.”
As Russell’s former paramedic instructor, Heath Daniel said he noticed Russell’s potential as a first responder from the moment he walked into his classroom.
“Seeing where Adam went with his career, you could not ask for a better feeling. I think that's what all instructors want to see happen to their students,” he said. “He was just an amazing paramedic, selfless, and always willing to help.”
They initially met at Central Alabama Community College where Daniel taught classes in the school’s emergency medical service program.
“I remember him in class as very humble,” he said. “If I would ask the class a question, he would know the answer. He was very studious, but he didn't try to make it known. He didn't look for recognition.”
Besides being smart, Russell possessed a sense of humor and particularly enjoyed making people laugh, according to CACC classmate Jason Henley.
“He loved to laugh and joke around,” Henley said. “He was a very smart and talented young man gone way too early in his life. He made a difference in so many people's lives.”
Henley even now recalls a favorite school memory between the two.
“I went outside of class for probably five minutes and he grabbed my stuff and dressed the skeleton just like me,” he said. “It was me — had a cigarette in its mouth, my Oakleys and a camouflage jacket. I nearly died laughing.”
After school, Russell and Daniel also served as colleagues during their careers at the ACFD and then at Alabama LifeSaver.
At the ACFD, the two responded to a range of emergencies, including structure fires and emergency medical calls. During those moments, Daniel described his former student as an essential teammate and crew member.
“He saved a bunch of people's lives,” he said. “He didn’t get rattled and was always that level-headed, calm-minded person. If you ever went into a house fire with Adam, you knew he had your back.”
Daniel eventually transitioned to Alabama LifeSaver to work as the regional education manager, but his path soon crossed with Russell again.
“When we saw Adam’s resume come through for LifeSaver, we were like we have to hire him. He is one of the best of the best,” he said. “Even the smallest details like ironing your uniform – his uniforms were ironed perfectly. He made sure everything was on point.”
In addition to a spotless uniform, Russell rarely appeared at work without a smile.
“He was one of those people that never met a stranger, whether he was landing on a scene or doing a class for somebody,” Daniel said. “With that infectious smile, he was just like your best friend. Every single person loved to be around Adam.”
For Kyle Moseley, another ACFD colleague, Russell provided more than friendship; he also helped Moseley reconnect with God. A decade ago, Russell and his wife Tamara invited him to church, a place Moseley had been absent from for years, but that changed after he attended Church of the Highlands with the Russells.
“I could sit down and write probably a whole page of good things that have happened in my life since that time,” Moseley said. “I have nobody to thank but Adam and Tamara for getting me back in the church and renewing my faith in the Lord. He cared about you and was that way for everybody; it didn't matter if he met you yesterday or if he had known you for 30 years.”
Services for Russell are Monday. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Radney-Smith Funeral Home in Sylacauga, and the funeral service follows at 2 p.m. at Andrews Chapel Church in Hanover.