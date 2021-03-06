Graphite, a critical mineral in the green economy accounting for 200 pounds of the weight of a Tesla, currently sits untapped a stone's throw from Coosa County Road 29.
The location is one of two graphite deposits in the United States currently being developed for commercial use — one in a craggy landscape 40 miles north of Nome, Alaska and the other just northwest of Rockford. Colorado-based Westwater Resources owns exclusive mineral rights to that 42,000-acre tract, dubbed "The Coosa Project."
While the U.S. hasn't mined graphite since the 20th century, the U.S. Geological Survey reported over 60% of the world's graphite supply came from China in 2019. By 2028, the Coosa County could be the U.S.'s only graphite supplier.
This is not the first time locals have been told of the graphite below their feet. In 2017, Coosa Project owner Alabama Graphite Corp said it expected a fully-operational mine and processing plant near Rockford within the next 18 months. A year later, the Canadian company was sold, Coosa Project and all, to Westwater Resources.
While Westwater doesn't expect to have the mine up-and-running for another six years, earlier this year the mining company announced it would be finalizing its search for a processing plant location. The processing plant is where it'll convert the raw mineral into a product suitable for batteries including those found in electric vehicles.
A decision will be made within the next three months on five candidate sites in Alabama and two in Colorado, Westwater CEO Christopher Jones said.
Jones would not disclose the five Alabama locations, "But suffice it to say, the closer to the mine you get, the lower your transportation costs tend to be," he said. "In the case of the two Colorado sites, it happens to be close to where our corporate offices are and close to a battery (manufacturing) community in Boulder."
Westwater, a publicly-traded company, is currently lossmaking without any active graphite mining operations. With a processing plant expected to be up-and-running by the end of 2022, however, the company plans to start making an income by importing feedstock graphite from a confidential "non-Chinese source" and processing it at its own facility. Under that plan, Jones expects to be cash-flow positive by 2023, five years before any graphite will ever be mined from Coosa County.
Jones said that approach is atypical for a mining-manufacturing company.
"Usually they'll mine first and do the manufacturing after," he said. "But it turns out the cash flows are concentrated around the processing of the graphite, because that's hard. So, we can build the processing facility first using other people's graphite and build the mine later out of our cash flow."
Graphite, a crystalline form of carbon, is an essential component of the non-rechargeable batteries such as those found in flashlights, rechargeable lead acid batteries found in ordinary vehicles and the oft-hyped lithium-ion batteries found in electric cars.
While the U.S. currently imports 100% of its graphite — the majority from China — Jones believes there will be incentive to buy graphite domestically, where the environmental, legal and social governance framework is more robust.
"That makes stuff (where) you can be proud of its heritage," he said. "This graphite coming from the United States, you'll be able to follow it soup to nuts on where it came from and how it's made."
With companies also looking to mitigate risk through supply chain diversification, Jones believes that'll make Westwater price-competitive.
"Anybody that builds stuff, whether it's a computer, a car, or a battery or whatever else, you want to have diverse supply chains so that no one thing can mess it up, whether it's politics, whether it's a storm on the ocean, whether it's a disease," Jones said. "We're already building batteries in the United States and our supply chains wouldn't be affected by politics or oceans or any of that kind of thing."
Graphite could also be a boon for Coosa County. Westwater expects to create 75-100 mining jobs in 2028, "Jobs that can't go anywhere else," Jones said. "You can't move the graphite deposit; it's stuck there in its geology."
An Alabama processing plant could lead to more jobs in the meantime. According to the company’s business plan from October, Lake Martin Area Economic Development Alliance (LMAEDA) has offered job training programs, assistance with tax incentives and abatements and potential plant site locations in Coosa County.
As for the immediate environmental impact on the county, "It's a good question," Jones said.
Jones said the Coosa Project will be an open-pit mine and won't require any explosives. The mine will be smaller than the limestone and marble quarries already in the Sylacauga area.
Meanwhile, a local economy tied to graphite could potentially benefit from a growing demand in green energy. A July Deloitte report predicts that by 2030, 20-30% of new cars bought in the U.S. will be electric. Three months later in October, California governor Gavin Newsom issued an executive order that all vehicles sold in the country's largest car market be electric by 2035.
Westwater Resources investors showed similar green-economy optimism in early February when the company said it would begin its definitive feasibility study for the Coosa Project, sending its stock up 56% from the previous week to $10.71 a share (as of Friday, prices were back down to $4.61 per share).
As long as graphite is needed to keep lithium-ion batteries from combusting — the purported cause of Elon Musk's death Friday — graphite will be considered part-and-parcel with the green economy (both the explosion and Musk's death were a falsehood spread on Twitter).
One hitch, however, could be the emerging solid-state battery, a smaller, potentially more energy-efficient battery albeit "one of those things that's always five years away," as one industry expert put it.
While lithium-ion batteries have 25% of its weight accounted for by graphite, solid-state batteries swap out that graphite with more lithium, boosting its energy density.
"We see it as a five- to 10-year development path, if it works," Jones said.
At present, lithium-ion batteries are still a mainstay for the electric vehicle industry. Westwater intends for one-third of its graphite to go into lithium-ion batteries.
In the meantime, locals will soon find out whether they'll be getting a processing plant, or whether they won't be hearing of graphite again until 2028.