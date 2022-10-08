Both Tallapoosa County 911 communications centers at the Alexander City Police Department and the Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Department have the ability to receive Text-to-911 messages.
While calling 911 is the preferred method to communicate with dispatchers, there are times when texting is best.
“Texting-to-911 could be used in an event when the 911 caller needs to remain silent,” Tallapoosa County 911 coordinator Anita Haggerty said. “This could be due to a home invasion, robbery, domestic violence, abduction and an active shooter situation.”
Text-to-911 could also be used during some medical issues.
“If someone is having a stroke and cannot speak or if someone has hearing problems or speech disabilities it could be used,” Haggerty said. “Other situations could be when audio telephone dialing is incapacitated, like during storms or disasters, when text messaging still works. If Text-to-911 is your only option, then Text-to-911 could be a lifesaver.”
Using the Text-to-911 feature is no different than texting any other number. If the situation arises where Text-to-911 is needed, enter the numbers “911” in the “To or Recipient Line” on a cell phone and send a message like texting any other number.
“The first Text-to-911 should be short,” Haggerty said. “It should include the location of the emergency, what is the emergency and what emergency service is needed, law enforcement, fire department or ambulance. Then push the send button.
Haggerty said when the 911 Communication Center replies to the text to answer any questions and follow the instructions from the 911 call taker.
“Texts should be in simple words, no abbreviations or slang,” Haggerty said. “Keep text messages as short as possible and to the point. Text-to-911 can take longer than a voice call to 911.”
Haggerty said Text-to-911 should only be used for emergency situations that require an immediate response from law enforcement, fire or ambulance. Also, when voice calling may not be possible or may be too dangerous due to the situation.
“Non-emergency issues should be communicated to the 911 Communication Centers through their non-emergency telephone lines,” Haggerty said.
The Alexander City Police Department non-emergency number is 256-234-3421. The Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Department non-emergency number is 256-825-4264.
The application being used for the Text-to-911 service is called Texty. Text-to-911 is provided through the Alabama 911 Board and its network provider, INdigital.