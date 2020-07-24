Due to concerns surrounding COVID-19, the 8th Annual Alexander City Sun Festival has been postponed until a later date. Originally scheduled for early June, the eight-day festival was rescheduled for July 31-Aug. 8 out of concerns regarding the pandemic. A makeup date for Sun Festival will be determined at a later time.
The 30th Annual Alexander Jazz Fest is still scheduled for Friday, Aug. 7 in Strand Park in downtown Alexander City and Saturday, Aug.8 at The AMP on Lake Martin.
“Due to the increasing concerns regarding the spread of COVID-19, social distancing protocols and the logistical challenges of hosting 30 to 40 events in a week, we made the difficult decision to postpone Sun Festival at this time,” Alexander City Chamber of Commerce president & CEO Ed Collari said. “The health and safety of the participants, hosts and volunteers is the most important component when planning these festivals.
“With numerous Sun Festival events being hosted inside or in such a manner that social distancing would not be possible, we decided we’ll revisit it in September or October if concerns regarding COVID-19 have lessened.”
The 30th annual Alexander City Jazz Fest is still scheduled for the first weekend in August and the lineup was recently announced. Kicking off Jazz Fest on Friday night at Strand Park is the Benjamin Russell High School Jazz Band. The band will be followed by Tragic City and headlining Friday night’s festivities is Sweet Lizzy Project. Saturday night at The AMP on Lake Martin will open with the John Bull Band, who will be followed by Ruby Velle and the Soulphonics. Headlining Saturday night and closing out the 30th installment of Jazz Fest is the Heather Gillis Band.
This two-day music festival is free to attend and presented by Russell Lands On Lake Martin.
In compliance with Gov.Kay Ivey’s mask mandate, all Jazz Fest attendees are encouraged to wear a mask and abide by social distancing protocols. Social distancing circles will be created throughout Strand Park on Friday night and at The AMP on Lake Martin on Saturday for attendees to safely enjoy the festivities.
“Since Jazz Fest is hosted in large outdoor grass venues, we feel like we can maintain social distancing protocols to ensure the health and safety of the attendees,” Collari said. “We’ll incorporate social distancing circles, hand washing stations and encourage masks be worn. We’ll continue to monitor the situation and make any necessary decisions in an effort to ensure the health and safety for all involved.”