Details of what happened inside Mahogany Masterpiece, the scene of a mass shooting in Dadeville on April 15, are finally starting to emerge. Prosecutors began to present evidence Tuesday morning at an Aniah’s Law hearing to decide whether or not the defendants should be held without bail.

Lizi Arbogast Gwin is the managing editor of Tallapoosa Publishers.

